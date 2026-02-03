Who from Turkey is mentioned in the recently published Epstein documents?

The US Department of Justice released 3 million pages of new documents last week regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Names from Turkey were also included in the latest documents released.

Some names appear in email chains, while others are mentioned only by name in emails. As the individuals and institutions mentioned in the files made statements, the issue also entered the political arena.

CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN İHLAS HOLDING CEO AND GHISLAINE MAXWELL

Correspondence between Ahmet Mücahit Ören, CEO of İhlas Holding, which owns TGRT News and Türkiye newspaper, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice who received a 20-year prison sentence, has come to light.

In correspondence dating back to 2004, it was seen that Ören asked Maxwell to introduce him to Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, another name mentioned in the Epstein documents.

Ören's statement to Maxwell, ‘I also need to learn more from you to be more “naughty”,’ drew attention in the correspondence.

Following the emergence of the correspondence, Ören made a statement on his X account, saying:

"I have been reading the comments and articles written since this morning with amusement and astonishment. Anyone who knows English can understand the purpose of that email. I am asking for help from someone I know from the Davos meetings to introduce me to Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin, for a business matter. It is clear that he has no connection whatsoever with that disgusting man you mentioned. Your slander has also come to nothing. That is all there is to it."

EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS REFER TO DAVUTOĞLU AS A ‘KISSINGER-STYLE THINKER’

The name of former Prime Minister and Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu also appeared in a conversation in the Epstein documents.

A 2010 email sent by American businessman Tom Pritzker to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein mentioned a conversation between Davutoğlu and Pritzker.

In his email, Pritzker described Davutoğlu as ‘a Kissinger-style thinker and a master chess player.’

In Pritzker's emails dated 30 October 2010, he told Epstein, ‘I sent Davutoğlu an introductory note,’ and said that he received a reply from Davutoğlu the next day, stating, ‘I received an email from Davutoğlu, he wants you to look into it.’

Following the mention of Davutoğlu's name in the documents, Gelecek Partisi Spokesperson Ufuk Karcı stated on X that Davutoğlu's name had been used without his knowledge and that this was now being deliberately and systematically exploited for provocative purposes. The statement said that Davutoğlu had no official or unofficial contact with the individuals mentioned in these allegations, nor had he had even the slightest contact with them via email.

ROBERT COLLEGE MENTIONED

A 2014 correspondence included in the Epstein documents also mentions the name of the Robert College American Private High School.

In an email in which Landon C. Thomas Jr., a member of the Robert College Board of Directors and a New York Times reporter, referred to Robert College's history to Epstein, he wrote: "In today's Turkey, where conservative Islam is increasingly influencing social life and the education system, Robert College is one of the few institutions that Thomas Jr., a member of the Robert College Board of Directors and a New York Times reporter, mentioned the history of Robert College in an email to Epstein, stating, ‘In today's Turkey, where conservative Islam is increasingly influencing social life and the education system, the mission of Robert College, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, is more important than ever.’

Thomas Jr. asked Epstein for his opinion on whether to present the matter to the Gates Foundation.

The American Robert College issued a statement following the emergence of the emails.

The statement said that Landon C. Thomas Jr., who sent the email in Epstein's documents, ‘is not and has never been a manager or employee of our school.’

The statement also noted that the views expressed in the email did not reflect those of the school or its Board of Trustees.

The statement from Robert College also noted that Landon C. Thomas Jr. had resigned from the Board of Trustees in 2019, the year his name came up in the Epstein investigation.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Son yayımlanan Epstein belgelerinde Türkiye’den kimlerin ismi geçiyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 3, 2026.