Why do Islamists and liberals get along so well?

Over the past 20 years, at every juncture, Turkey has witnessed the alliance of two groups: Political Islamists and liberals. At first glance, these two camps may seem incompatible, but Turkey’s unique dynamics have undoubtedly shaped their collaboration. However, it must be emphasized that the imperialist-capitalist bloc’s support for Islamists has made it easier for liberals to align themselves accordingly.

Let’s take a look back: During the Cemaat-AKP partnership, liberals secured their positions in power through the Cemaat’s influence. They were regular guests on Zaman newspaper and Kanal 7. They stood shoulder to shoulder with the government in the September 12, 2010 constitutional referendum and during the Gezi Uprising. The resolution process was largely fueled by the alliance between these two factions. Even though the July 15 coup attempt caused some strain in their relations, they quickly recovered. Their great admiration for Devlet Bahçeli, as well as their shared hostility towards the left, social democrats, and secularists, remained intact.

Their latest collaboration emerged in the wake of the massacre in Syria. In perfect unison, they blamed the slaughter on "Esad remnants" Alevis.

A clearer understanding of the issue can be gained by looking at how the sharpest representatives of both factions framed the situation.

İsmail Kılıçarslan, columnist for Yeni Şafak, wrote: “The Syrian state has eliminated nearly 100 Nusayri terrorists who were spreading terror in their areas, killing civilians, bombing, and continuing to do so despite all state warnings.”

Ufuk Uras, a liberal politician, commented: “At the end of the day, looking at the bigger picture, it is evident that Iran and Esad remnants are trying to provoke the region, and certain elements, seizing the opportunity, have turned to acts of revenge against civilians.”

Coincidence? Not at all. Now, let’s examine why this is no coincidence.

NEITHER CREDIBILITY NOR LEGITIMACY

It is worth recalling how this relationship began. After coming to power in the November 2002 elections with U.S. support, the Islamists struggled to establish hegemony over society. They needed support. With the facilitation of the Fethullah Gülen movement, the Islamist-liberal coalition was formed. Over time, they discovered numerous shared traits: Western-oriented, obsessed with profit, and hostile to the left.

As the years passed, liberals became so accustomed to the privileges offered by Islamist rule that even when they were publicly denounced, they could not break away. They remained silent as their friends and comrades rotted in prisons under the very government they had once supported. At most, they were forced to retreat from public view for a while.

Sensing that they are needed once again, these liberals have resurfaced. They fear that public anger could bring down the Islamist regime, which has provided them with a political space to survive. Even as Islamists become a minority, they are fighting tooth and nail to keep them in power.

Neither political Islamists nor these liberals have anything to offer the country or its people. Their story is over. Thinking it gives them intellectual depth, they merely stare into the distance and deliver long-winded speeches. But those speeches serve no purpose beyond becoming material for young people’s satirical videos. Still, if anyone fails to see their true face despite everything that has happened, it is worth remembering.

The alliance between political Islamists and liberals has now become like Siamese twins—inseparable, even by surgery. These groups, acting as spokespeople for power from different fronts, must be decisively and completely defeated.

ÖMER ÇELİK AND HIS WAFFLE

Once again, AKP spokesperson’s statement on the massacre in Syria was filled with empty rhetoric—a lot of words without actually saying anything. While he accused everyone of ignorance, he failed to provide a single factual statement about the reality. For example, who killed the civilians? Or, if "Syria belongs to Syrians," then how many foreign jihadists were involved in the massacre? While Ankara claims that "foreign fighters in Syria must leave" has it ever engaged with HTŞ on this issue? If so, what were the results of these contacts?

From the moment HTŞ entered Damascus, Ankara gave its full support to the new administration and even framed the situation as a revolution. From now on, Turkey will be held directly responsible for every development in Syria. Ömer Çelik is well aware of this and that’s why he is panicking.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled İslamcılarla liberaller neden iyi anlaşıyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 10, 2025.