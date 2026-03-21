Why do we need to oppose the US?

Yaşar Aydın

The US and Israel continue to attack Iran with all their might. Regardless of how much longer it can resist, it must be said that Iran has responded with a force beyond expectations. It has demonstrated that it is no easy target, not only militarily but also politically. The Iranian people are determined to defend their country against US-Israeli expansionism.

It is clear that this situation has put the US and Trump in particular in a difficult position. As the attack on Iran drags on, criticism is mounting both within the US and across the globe.

The US’s aggressive policy, which gained momentum particularly during the Biden era, reached a level that would unsettle the world with Trump’s arrival in office. Almost the entire world is on high alert against the US.

The leaders governing Turkey, however, do not share such concerns; indeed, they have not uttered a single substantive statement to date expressing dissatisfaction with the US administration. Apart from a couple of general remarks regarding Iran and Gaza, the impression remains that relations with both the US and ‘my friend Trump’ continue to be extremely harmonious. The regime in the Palace is locked in a dependent relationship with the US that has become highly strategic for its own survival. It is clear that without US support, it would struggle even to remain standing. How long that support will last is a separate matter.

THE FULL PICTURE IS ALARMING

There have always been those in Turkey who found a plausible justification for every operation the US has carried out over the past three to five years. The threat from Russia served as an excuse for its involvement in the Ukraine war and NATO’s expansionist moves. Assad in Syria, Maduro in Venezuela, Hamas in Gaza; these were accepted as justifications for the US’s bloody interventions.

Multiple justifications were also listed behind the attacks on Iran. A threat to Israel, a threat to the region, and, as if they cared deeply, even a threat to their own people; these were cited as the reasons for the attacks on Iran. There is no doubt that the real reason is not as the US and Western media portray it. Trump’s claim of ‘I wanted it and I did it’ is also not true.

It has been written and said before, but it is worth reiterating: Imperialism is attempting to reclaim the hegemony it has begun to lose by force of arms. It is proceeding as part of a systematic programme. The significance of the US programme for Turkey is immense. This is because the US project has assigned certain tasks and obligations to Turkey. It has, in a sense, declared this both in the security document it unveiled at the end of 2025 and in the Gaza agreement.

Turkey has long been a willing supporter of the US’s Middle East project. It appears to be included in the new concept, or more accurately, that Trump has made room for Erdoğan. Whilst the Palace regime gave full support to US-aligned politics, in return it received what Barack put it as “the legitimacy it so desired”.

For this reason, the problem cannot be fully grasped by looking at individual cases and taking sides around them. Whilst imperialism is implementing a plan in the Middle East that includes Turkey, it is impossible to adopt separate stances in Tehran, Damascus, Beirut or Gaza.

WHERE WILL TURKEY’S FATE BE DECIDED?

Political Islamists, liberals and even some opposition groups are persistently attempting to discuss imperialism’s regional plan and Turkey’s future under separate headings. Yet, there have been very few moments in history when these issues have been as intertwined as they are now. The local components of the US project are, at the same time, structured around the governance of peoples by regimes akin to the Palace regime. This is also what lies behind Trump’s “I decide” statement. There are no rules, no norms, no laws. An order is being constructed where decisions on everything will be made by a small minority. If this order is based on religious and ethnic identities, so much the better.

Whatever has been discussed in the country over the past year regarding the constitution and the regime, it is based on this understanding. I’m sorry for the liberals, but Western countries have been exporting not democracy, but oppression and fascism to the world for quite some time now. As for Turkey, it seems the Palace regime, which has become even more entrenched, is set to fall.

BELIEVING IN THE PEOPLE

In light of all these developments, no country in the world will come to Turkey’s aid to help its democracy flourish. Whatever happens here, it will be done by the people of this land. Just one year has passed since 19 March. We all witnessed how a country that awoke to a pitch-black morning had spent a night under the stars.

There is no benefit to anyone in looking to the West, the East, or this or that person. Whatever needs to be done will be done by those who created Gezi and Saraçhane.

Let us add one final note regarding the US project: if the people’s initiative in Turkey were to overthrow an authoritarian regime that has taken over the bureaucracy, established its own cadre, and uses the judiciary as a tool, this would also serve as a major response to the darkness the world has plunged into. It would encourage those seeking freedom and equality to look once more towards Anatolia.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ABD karşıtlığı neden gerekli?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 21, 2026.