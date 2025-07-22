Why has the 52-year agreement ended?

İbrahim Varlı

There is remarkable activity in energy geopolitics amid the dust cloud of the bloody transformation in the Middle East. Two important events that took place in the last few days along the Iraq-Syria-Turkey line may play a decisive role not only in terms of energy policies but also in terms of political equations and alliances in a region where political restructuring is continuing at full speed.

KURDISH OIL TO BAGHDAD

On 17 July, the Iraqi Cabinet decided that all oil produced in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (IKBY) should be delivered to Iraq's state oil company SOMO. An advance payment of $16 will be made for each barrel delivered. In a statement from Baghdad, it was stated that at least 230,000 barrels of Kurdish oil must be delivered to Baghdad daily, and that any additional amounts would be transferred to SOMO if production increases.

In the event of a halt in oil exports, all oil will be handed over to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil. The 50,000 barrels produced will be allocated to Erbil, with the production and transportation costs covered by the Kurdistan Regional Government. If necessary, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil will be able to supply the region with up to 15,000 barrels of oil products per day. According to the decision, an estimated payment of 120 billion dinars will be made to the Kurdistan Regional Government for May.

In addition, in accordance with the decision of the Iraqi Federal Court, it was noted that the localisation of Kurdistan Regional Government employee salaries will be finalised within three months and that payments sent by Baghdad to the region will only be valid for salary localisation.

ANKARA TERMINATES THE AGREEMENT

Three days after this announcement, a decision signed by AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette stated that the Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement signed between Turkey and Iraq in 1973 will expire on 27 July 2026. The agreement was last extended in 2010 for a period of 15 years.

The agreement has been updated over the years with various protocols and was last extended in 2010 for a period of 15 years.

Ankara is required to make a legal notification regarding the termination of the agreement. If the parties wish to reach a new agreement, the negotiation process will resume.

NO SHIPMENTS FOR TWO YEARS

No oil shipments via pipeline between Iraq and Turkey have been possible for over two years.

The International Trade Court ruled in March 2023 that Turkey must pay $1.5 billion in compensation for oil exported by the Kurdish Administration between 2014 and 2018 without Baghdad's approval. Following this ruling, oil shipments via the pipeline from Kirkuk to the Ceyhan port were halted by Ankara.

Turkey had indicated its readiness to resume oil flows, but negotiations in this regard had reached an impasse due to disputes over payments and contracts.

WHY WAS IT TERMINATED?

There are different views on why the agreement was terminated. It has been reported that Turkey is seeking a new agreement with Baghdad to resume oil flows from Iraq. A senior official speaking to Reuters noted that the pipeline has the potential to become extremely strategic for the region.

He emphasized that this pipeline is important for regional projects such as the “Development Corridor” route between Turkey and Iraq.

IN PURSUIT OF A NEW AGREEMENT

According to an expert familiar with the issue who spoke to BirGün, the second round of arbitration in the oil crisis between Erbil and Baghdad is continuing.

Ankara may have taken a proactive step, considering the possibility of a negative decision in its favor in the second round. According to the expert, “The Development Corridor Project is moving forward. The World Bank is ready to support the project. This step may have been intended to speed up the process and push Iraq's decision-making mechanisms.”

WILL THE SOMO MONOPOLY BE BROKEN?

According to the expert, the key question here is: “Will the SOMO monopoly be broken or not? He explains the situation as follows: ”The SOMO issue will have political implications as well as economic ones. Will oil be imported from the Kurdistan Region after the agreement with Baghdad is terminated? If so, will certain circles give priority to relatives and friends? If oil is to be purchased from the Kurdistan Region's NOC, how will this affect the Kurdish issue and Syria? Taking oil from the Kurds on the one hand and opposing autonomy in Syria on the other will be contradictory."

NEW ENERGY GEOPOLITICS

The new agreement reached between the Iraqi central government and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on oil exports has reinforced expectations that the long-closed Iraq-Turkey pipeline will be back in operation.

Developments in the energy geopolitics of the Iraq-Syria-Turkey axis are interlinked. The unresolved oil crisis between Erbil and Baghdad is of close concern to Ankara. The ongoing dispute is disrupting oil flows to Turkey. It has been claimed that the US has been exerting pressure on Baghdad and Erbil to end the crisis. Keeping the oil pipelines open is also important for the US, which operates Syria's oil fields in areas controlled by the SDG.

Ankara has been striving for years to become the main route for Iraqi Kurdish oil to reach the Mediterranean. The reactivation of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline will have both economic and political consequences. In a region where political maneuvering is ongoing at full speed, every step taken will play a decisive role not only in terms of energy policies but also in terms of political equations and alliances.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 52 yıllık anlaşma neden bitirildi?, published in BirGün newspaper on July 22, 2025.