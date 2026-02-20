Why is secularism necessary?

Mehmet Emin Kurnaz

As the reactionary siege in the country intensified day by day, those defending secularism were targeted. Six members of the SOL Party who unfurled a banner reading ‘Secularism Against Sharia’ were sentenced to house arrest, while 168 intellectuals, writers and artists who signed the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration became targets of the government. The appointment of Minister Yusuf Tekin to the Ministry of National Education was no ordinary change of position. While protocols were signed with religious orders and communities, even co-education was opened up for debate. Meanwhile, concerts and festivals targeted by reactionary circles were banned. Social life was placed under a comprehensive siege.

It has been observed that opposition parties have been reluctant to defend secularism against systematic reactionary moves. The demand for the headscarf to be granted legal status was presented as a goal-scoring pass to the government by the opposition's own candidate. Those who sat at tables with right-wing alliances, concerned about the ‘worries of the conservatives,’ ignored the concerns of the vast majority of society. In the end, the issue of secularism, which was practically abandoned, became one of the country’s urgent issues.

CONSTRUCTION OF HEGEMONY

From the Green Belt to the Greater Middle East Project, imperialists redesigned the region, assigning sectarian, political Islamist policies the role of a master key that opened every door. The ‘Ottoman Nation System’ was presented as a role model for Turkey and the Middle East. Those who saw themselves as the region's guardians also set out to build a corresponding hegemony internally. As the progressive values of the Republic were gradually eroded, secularism, whose very remnants were swept away, was reduced to a mere word in the constitution. Not content with this, secularism was portrayed as a crime equivalent to the 28 February process. Those who unfurled banners were placed under house arrest, while those who signed the declaration were made headlines by their supporters.

Of course, we did not arrive at this point overnight. The class dimension of secularism was ignored and even belittled by the opposition forces themselves. It was forgotten that the poor needed secularism the most. All class contradictions were made invisible by politicised, exploited religious beliefs. The poor masses were consolidated through identity-based, sectarian approaches. The regime simultaneously sought to make them religious in order to ensure that the millions it had impoverished would be grateful and not protest. For example, while ruling party representatives sent their children to study abroad or at the country's leading colleges, they forced millions of poor children into religious schools.

To consider the reactionary siege merely as a seizure of freedoms would be to miss the essence of the issue. In Turkey, certain concepts gain meaning when paired with other concepts. Fundamental concepts and demands such as freedom, fair distribution, democracy, and scientific education are therefore complementary to one another. Let us try to illustrate this with a few examples.

• FREEDOM

The area where reactionary attacks manifest themselves most clearly is undoubtedly the sphere of freedoms. Hundreds of examples can be listed, from bans on concerts and festivals to dress codes, from physical attacks on exhibitions to the targeting of digital platforms by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), from the publication of LEMAN magazine to the criminalisation of secular discourse.

• DEMOCRACY

It has been painfully experienced that it is impossible to speak of democratic governance without secularism. The region is full of such examples, from the Taliban regime to the repressions in Iran. The threats to democracy posed by the country's religious communities and sects are still fresh in our memories.

• SCIENCE

Examples such as inviting imams to schools through the ÇEDES project in education, protocols signed with religious communities and sects, and the exclusion of the theory of evolution from the curriculum through the Education Model should be interpreted as the exclusion of scientific education.

• CLASS

We have already touched upon the importance of secularism in terms of class demands, namely fair distribution. Finally, to express its class dimension, we can quote Korkut Boratav: "Embracing secularism is class-based. The transfer of political Islam to the working classes does not soften the class struggle, it paralyses it. The transfer of political Islamist ideology to the working class leads to the fragmentation and neutralisation of class consciousness. This is a class-based problem we face."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Laiklik neden şart?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2026.