Why is Turkey's labour record poor?

Hüseyin İrfan Fırat

International reports place Turkey among the countries where labour rights violations are widespread. This assessment may seem distant and abstract. However, when considered alongside strike postponements, union difficulties, social security rights losses and weak oversight, a clear picture emerges. A country's labour record is not measured solely by its growth rates. The real measure is the worker's freedom of association, collective bargaining power, and the breadth of the social security net. If the right to strike cannot be exercised in practice, unionisation is becoming more difficult, pension conditions are becoming more severe, and job security is weakening, then the problem lies not in individual practices but in general policy choices. The labour record of the last 23 years under the current regime must be read within this framework.

THE RIGHT TO STRIKE REMAINS ON PAPER

The constitutional right to strike has frequently been postponed in recent years on grounds of ‘national security’ and ‘public health’. The majority of these postponement decisions have effectively resulted in the elimination of the right to strike. A strike is not merely a halt in production; it is the worker's equalisation at the bargaining table. In a system where the strike, the worker's sole weapon against capital, is eliminated, the collective bargaining table is not symmetrical. The asymmetry that already exists between the employer's financial power and the worker's labour becomes even greater. This situation is not coincidental; it is a reflection of the understanding of maintaining a stable investment environment. However, the balance between investment stability and labour rights is the litmus test of the welfare state.

LEGALLY FREE, BUT ACTUALLY DIFFICULT

The Trade Unions and Collective Labour Agreements Act No. 6356, which came into force in 2012, technically aimed to update trade union legislation. However, sectoral thresholds, lengthy authorisation objection processes and procedures extended through the courts made trade union organisation difficult in practice. Today, the official unionisation rate is limited; the scope of collective bargaining is even narrower. This situation shows that a significant proportion of workers lack collective bargaining power. In a system where organising is difficult, leaving wages to individual contracts is inevitable and perpetuates low-wage competition.

FLEXIBILITY AND PRECARITY

The most distinctive feature of the last 23 years has been the institutionalisation of flexibility in working life. The spread of subcontracting, the increase in fixed-term and part-time work, and the permanent establishment of temporary employment relationships through private employment agencies are all part of this trend. While flexibility provides cost advantages for employers, it means weaker job security for workers. In an economic model competing on low wages, flexible employment is not accidental but a conscious choice. This is because the fastest and most practical way for employers to reduce cost pressures is to lighten the burden on the workforce.

LOSS OF RIGHTS IN SOCIAL SECURITY

The social security reform that came into force in 2008 radically changed the pension system. The retirement age was raised, monthly benefit rates were reduced, and the number of contribution days was increased. The rationale for the reform was the financial sustainability of the system. However, the balance between sustainability and the level of rights is debatable. A profile of workers who retire later and receive lower monthly benefits has emerged. The principle of the welfare state has fallen behind the goal of fiscal discipline.

WORKPLACE SAFETY AND INSPECTION CAPACITY

Turkey has a higher rate of workplace accidents and fatalities than the European average. The disproportion between inspection capacity and the size of the labour market is striking. When a flexible production model is combined with weak inspection, the risk increases. Long working hours, low wages and high accident rates are not independent of each other; they are different reflections of the same economic choice.

The current situation is actually a matter of choice.

The general trend over the last 23 years has been based on a model that prioritises growth, focuses on keeping costs down and increases flexibility in the labour market. This approach may be seen as rational in terms of investment and competition. However, it raises serious questions in terms of the share of labour, security and the scope for organisation.

Turkey's weak labour record is not a matter of perception. This picture is the natural result of policy choices made over many years. Restrictions on the right to strike, the practical difficulties of unionisation, the spread of flexible and insecure forms of work, and the decline in social security entitlements are all part of the same trend. The balance between economic growth and social justice is a fundamental test for every country. If there is growth but security is weak; if employment is increasing but rights are shrinking; if production is rising but the share of labour is declining, then the sustainability of that model is debatable not only economically but also socially.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Türkiye’nin emek karnesi neden zayıf?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 6, 2026.