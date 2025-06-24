Why was journalist Altaylı arrested?

Yaşar Aydın

Fatih Altaylı is one of Turkey's most famous and controversial journalists. Two days ago, he was arrested in a very familiar manner. Someone from the trolls or the palace circle pointed him out, the prosecutor's office took action, and the result: Silivri. This process has worked the same way for many journalists. However, there is no doubt that Altaylı's arrest should be considered a significant step forward, even for this government.

It is well known that the reason for Fatih Altaylı's arrest is not mentioned in the court records or in the writings of pro-government columnists such as Cem Küçük. The real reasons are quite different. The reason for Altaylı's arrest also reveals what the government wants to do today, its plans for the future, and its weaknesses.

Pressure Will Continue Amidst the Noise of the New Constitution: The AKP-MHP bloc is forced to apply pressure on all segments of social opposition in order to maintain its power. These pressures often result in the arrest of prominent figures. Not only politicians, but also trade unionists, young people, and journalists are facing similar fates. Pressure, violence, and oppression continue to be the most prominent characteristics of this regime.

The Government is Weak and Helpless: Although the palace stands in all its glory, it is experiencing its weakest moment in history. It has almost completely taken over the communication sphere for ideological hegemony. But that was not enough. YouTube broadcasts, including those of Fatih Altaylı, were as effective as the media order established with huge budgets. With just a camera and a tripod, they are challenging the billion-dollar Communication Presidency. The most important reason for Fatih Altaylı's arrest is undoubtedly his broadcasting and the impact of these broadcasts. Broadcasting anti-government news five days a week in programmes with nearly 1 million viewers each was extremely disturbing for the Palace.

No Ideas, No Narrators Left: With the support of imperialists, the AKP sold dreams for nearly 15 years. It constantly tried to convince society with new ideas and create expectations among the people. But now the well has run dry. Speeches delivered while looking at a teleprompter no longer stir any excitement among the people.

We can add to all this the fact that the government no longer has any influential media figures. Think back to a previous period. Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak, Fehmi Koru... The list goes on. These names were the ones who provided the most important support to the AKP and were very skilled at shaping public opinion. Now, the ‘great government’ is left with Cem Küçük and Abdülkadir Selvi. Look at the gravity of the situation. It is impossible for these names to surpass the impact created by journalists like Altaylı. It is clear that real life and its narrators are much stronger than the regime's paid illusion creators.

For a regime that lacks both ideas and narrators, the only option left is to arrest those who oppose it.

THE THREAT DID NOT WORK

There are many words that define oppression and tyranny in Turkey, but the most well-known/accepted slogan in recent years has undoubtedly been ‘Silivri is cold.’ This slogan expresses both the power of the government and its desire to intimidate. The government's desire did not remain at the level of a slogan. Artists, journalists, writers, politicians, and even astrologers have all come face to face with the cold walls of Silivri.

If you ask whether the government achieved the desired result with this method, that is a big mystery. The increase in detentions and arrests, which have reached a point where they can almost be called random, and their normalisation have eliminated their ‘shocking’ effect on society. They are no longer a tool for generating fear.

The government's operations did not create the ‘retreat’ trend it had hoped for. In fact, the opposite happened: a great sense of injustice arose, and anger grew. No one paid attention to the reasons given in the indictment. All arrests were perceived by the public as ‘the government's reflex to protect itself.’ This situation was also reflected in public opinion polls. Each operation further reduced support for the government.

Despite all this, we know that the government cannot give up this path. Because this method does not belong only to the Palace. It is a common feature of all governments that have lost public support and the ability to generate consent. Another common feature is that none of them can last as long as they want.

Oktay Saral, an advisor to the Palace, shared a message on social media before Altaylı's arrest, saying, ‘The water is heating up.’ Looking at the government today, it is impossible to measure the exact temperature of the water. But we can safely say that the hourglass has turned upside down. Every day, a few more grains of sand are flowing down. And this is despite all the pressure and tyranny.

What was that famous saying?

‘You can do anything with a sword, but you can't sit on it.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Altaylı neden tutuklandı? published in BirGün newspaper on June 24, 2025.