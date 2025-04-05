Willpower like ‘steel’ in Israel boycott!

Melisa AY

Trade with Israel, which the government says is ‘over’, continues to reveal itself through Palestine. The AKP government cannot even boycott trade relations with Israel, which has recently violated the ceasefire unilaterally and continues to commit genocide in Gaza under occupation and blockade. Exports to Palestine, all borders and customs gates of which are under Israeli control, have been increasing astronomically since May 2024, when the AKP government said, ‘we have ended all trade with Israel’.

The ongoing trade with Israel via Palestine is reflected in the March foreign trade data released by the Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM). In the export data, especially the steel exports to Palestine drew attention.

Ranking 8th in the world and 2nd in Europe in crude steel production, Turkey's exports in this item are mostly made to Romania, Israel and Italy. In 2023, the last year in which trade with Israel was announced, the country to which Turkey exported the most steel was Israel with $ 717 million. In 2024, Israel's share in the countries to which exports are made was not announced, but it is estimated that it entered the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute from the ‘Hidden Country’ category.

Steel exports stood out this month in exports to Palestine, which increased remarkably after trade with Israel came to a standstill. In March, as well as in the January-March period, cereals, pulses, oil seeds and products ranked first in exports, followed by steel in both periods. Steel exports, which were worth 153 thousand 400 dollars in March 2024, were worth 13 million 901 thousand 470 dollars with an astronomical increase in March this year. The annual increase rate in March was 8 thousand 962.2 %.

CARPET EXPORTS UNDER THE OCCUPATION

The value of steel exported from Turkey to Palestine was calculated as 177 thousand 560 dollars in the January-March period of 2024. In the first 3 months of this year, steel exports to Palestine increased by 23 thousand 228.1 per cent to 41 million 421 thousand 420 dollars.

Turkey had exported steel worth 1 million 222 thousand 440 dollars to Palestine in 2023, when Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza, and 1 million 843 thousand 650 dollars in 2022. Even the exports made in March of this year alone were 11.37 folds of the exports made in the 12 months of 2023.

While Israel's attacks on both the West Bank and Gaza continue, the carpet exports to Palestine have been increasing continuously since May last year. Carpet exports, which were worth 13 thousand 670 billion dollars in March 2024, increased by 15 thousand 848.5 % in the same period of this year and reached 2 million 180 thousand 430 dollars. While carpet exports to Palestine were at the same value in the first three months of last year, it increased by 36 thousand 762 % in the same period of this year and became 5 million 39 thousand 670 dollars.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İsrail boykotunda ‘çelik’ gibi irade!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 5, 2025.