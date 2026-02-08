Woman's call for resistance against Sharia law

SOL Feminist Movement

We state that attacks against secularism, which is indispensable to women's struggle for life, have been going on for a long time, and we continue our call to fight for equality, freedom and secularism. At this point, we have reached a place where demanding that our country be governed by a sharia system, that is, openly targeting the constitutional order, is no longer a crime, while defending secularism is punished as a crime.

The house arrest imposed on the LEFT Party members effectively means that demanding secularism is treated as a crime and clearly reveals the dangerous position taken by the regime through the law.

This attitude cannot be seen as the aggressive stance of a self-proclaimed group of reactionaries longing for Sharia law; on the contrary, a reactionary order longing for the end of secularism is being pursued by the regime and is one of the most important components of the irreversible desire for a one-man regime that is currently trying to position our country within the dark equations of the Middle East. The failure to organise a united struggle against this dark picture carries the risk of resulting in women having their entire right to life taken away.

The anti-secular campaign carried out by the government began with rhetoric that normalised reactionaryism, targeted women's rights, and demanded the exclusion of women from the social sphere. Over the years, this reactionary assault continued with attempts to legalise the abortion ban, de facto bans and practices, religious edicts, and reactionary practices in education and working life. Throughout this entire process, it is necessary to acknowledge and reiterate the importance of the call made by women's organisations at this juncture, which emphasises that the attacks on secularism are attacks on women's rights, that these reactionary attacks are advancing hand in hand, that our acquired rights and the civil code are being targeted, and that the struggle for women's equality and freedom is only possible in conjunction with the struggle to rid ourselves of this reactionary regime. In this sense, the struggle that women have persistently waged for years for their right to life is also an urgent call for resistance like never before. Globally, women-hostile neo-fascist regimes and, in our region, the darkness of the Taliban and HTŞ are presented as the only option. In our own dark country, this is perpetuated by a reactionary one-man regime. In the struggle against this, women, who have been fighting and resisting for many years, are now united in a struggle to defend secularism everywhere against this reactionary attack. This is the only force that can stop this attack directed at all of us. Our struggle and unity, which succeeded in stopping draft laws that effectively sought to impose a sharia regime under vague concepts such as ‘general morality’, must continue to find women who have been united in struggle for years against this reactionary attack and all kinds of practices targeting women. The struggle we are waging for our lives cannot be separated from the struggle to stop this wave of reactionary forces that is trying to sweep our country away. Today, more than ever, we are united for secularism, which points to an unprecedented ground for unity in order for women to achieve an equal and free life.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kadınların çağrısı şeriata karşı direniş hattı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 8, 2026.