Women are dying, the AKP watches

While attacks by the political Islamist regime on women and their rights grow day by day, the failure to apply deterrent sentences continues to cut women’s lives short. Most recently, in a single day, six women were murdered by men and one woman was injured. It stood out that the perpetrators were men who were divorced or in the process of divorcing. Meanwhile, it was once again laid bare that protection orders and complaints women made to the police were ineffective. It emerged that one of the murdered women had obtained a restraining order and another had been staying in a shelter.

In Arnavutköy, Istanbul, Filiz Şağbangül was stabbed to death by Kıyasettin Şağbangül, whom she was in the process of divorcing, while their children were at home. It was determined that the woman had been living in a shelter and had returned home to spend Ramadan with her children. In the Düziçi district of Osmaniye, Ilknur Kor was shot dead by Semih Öner, whom she had divorced. The perpetrator later took his own life. In Aksaray, Istanbul, a man named Tolga Kuş shot and killed his ex-wife, 31-year-old Kübra Kılıç and then shot Zeynep Ayaz, a relative who was in the house. After killing the two women, the perpetrator took his own life.

THE PERPETRATORS ARE FAMILIAR!

Another location of the killing was Gebze. Primary school teacher Aylin Polat Dağ was shot dead at a Turkish State Railways (TCDD) train station by Erdal Dağ, whom she was in the process of divorcing. In Akköprü neighbourhood in the Tuşba district of Van, Gönül Alkan was killed by Kemalettin Alkan, whom she was in the process of divorcing. It was determined that a restraining order had been issued against Alkan, whom she had reported to the court one week earlier. Meanwhile, in Nevşehir, a man named Seyhan E. stabbed Fatma E., whom he was in the process of divorcing, in her home. The woman was seriously injured while the perpetrator died in a traffic accident as he fled from the police in Niğde.

YOU ARE EMBOLDENING THEM!

We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP) gathered in front of the Ministry of Justice yesterday to protest femicide. Women made the following statement at the action: “Those who try to trap women inside the family and those who target Law No. 6284 are accomplices to these murders. As long as you turn women’s right to life into a bargaining chip and keep pursuing policies that protect the family instead of women, you give perpetrators the courage to kill. While you try to trap women in those violence-filled homes, six women can be killed in one day. Stop attacking our right to life. Law No. 6284 is our lifeline. In every femicide where Law No. 6284 is neglected, we will pursue the officials responsible. We will protect our most basic right, ‘our right to life.’ We will ensure those restraining orders are issued and that all necessary measures regarding firearms are taken.” In a statement by members of Mor Dayanışma (Purple Solidarity), it was said: “These femicides are not a coincidence. They are a reflection of the Year of the Family. Men empowered by the government’s misogynistic policies are murdering women.”

SO WHY ARE THE MURDERS INCREASING?

Protection and precautionary decisions are not implemented effectively.

Sentences given to perpetrators are inadequate.

The government and its supporters are attacking women’s rights.

Law No. 6284 is not being implemented.

Violence prevention centres are not systematically following up on violence.

73 WOMEN KILLED IN 50 DAYS

According to January data from the KCDP, 22 women were murdered during the month, while 14 women were found dead under suspicious circumstances. According to data reported in the press, at least 21 women were killed by men in the last 20 days, while 16 women died under suspicious circumstances.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kadınlar ölüyor, AKP seyrediyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2026.