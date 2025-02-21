Women are off work at home, at workplaces, in ateliers and factories: Women will suspend the life

Melisa AY

Women are getting ready to raise their voices against the inequality and discrimination they face in all areas of life before the 8th of March. DISK Women's Commission called for a women's strike across Turkey on the 7th of March. Women working at home, in workplaces, ateliers, factories and plazas will stop work saying ‘We are suspending life’. Wearing their purple scarves, women will march to the streets demanding equal pay for equal work, non-violent workplaces and secure employment.

Confederations of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK) will organise a nationwide women's strike in the run-up to the 8th of March. DİSK Women's Commission announced the work stoppage action by saying ‘Women are on strike to suspend life’ at a press conference organised in Beyoğlu, Istanbul yesterday.

In her speech during the meeting, DISK President Arzu Çerkezoğlu said, ‘As women, we experience inequality and discrimination in all areas of social life. We experience this every day, both at work, at home and on the street. Unfortunately, the system has been built in such a way that these inequalities and discriminations are deepening day by day both in the world and in our country’ and explained the necessity of the women's strike.

Çerkezoğlu said, ‘On 7 March we will stop our work and meet in the streets. Wherever we are; in workplaces, ateliers, factories, municipalities, hospitals, offices, plazas or at home, all women are on strike on 7 March! We call on everyone, from housewives to working women, from retired women to unemployed women, to grow this struggle.’

WE CLAIM OUR LABOUR

7 March Women's Strike press statement was delivered by Zuhal Kaynak on behalf of DISK Women's Commission. The statement was interrupted by slogans such as ‘We want equal pay for equal work’, ‘Jin, jiyan azadi’, ‘Women, life, freedom’: ‘We stand together against inequalities, uncertainty, oppression, violence and harassment both in working life and in our unseen domestic labour. We drop the work we are doing, the dishes we are washing, the laundry we are doing and leave the factory, atelier, office, plaza, municipality, hospital, school, home; we fill the squares and streets! We stop this life on 7 March!’

Drawing attention to violence by men, harassment and mobbing in the workplace, the statement said, ‘’The policies of impunity are expanding with the name of fighting against the violence against women. ILO Convention No. 190, which we have been struggling for more than 3 years to combat violence and harassment and to create an equal and violence-free working environment, has still not been approved.’.

In the statement demanding public social policies against the government's ‘Family Year’, which includes the plan to imprison women to family life, the following statements were made ‘’Trapping us at home, using us as cheap labour, employing us flexibly and precariously and putting the burden of family care on the shoulders of women... We do not accept that women are only defined within the ‘family’. We work at least 8 hours in manufacturing for low wages and at least 4 hours at home for free and unpaid labour. We also fight for our unseen labour.’

∗∗∗

‘WE DEMAND OUR RIGHTS!’

The demands of women were listed as follows:

- The decision to terminate the Istanbul Convention should be immediately withdrawn and the Convention and Law No. 6284 should be effectively implemented.

- ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment, which entered into force on 25 June 2021, must be approved and implemented by the Turkish government.

- In gender-based offences and femicides, practices such as reduction of sexist discounts for good behaviour and provocation must be abandoned. Impunity policies must be ended immediately.

- Discussions on the extortion of the right to alimony must end.

- Public social policies should be implemented to relieve women from the burden of family care labour.

- Full-time and secure employment opportunities should be created for women instead of the flexible forms of work proposed in the government's policies to increase women's employment.

- Equal pay for equal work policy should be implemented.

∗∗∗

WHAT IS ILO 190?

ILO 190 is the first international convention on the prevention of violence and harassment in the workplace, adopted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2019. This convention secures the right of everyone to work in an environment that is free from violence and harassment. It aims to prevent violence and harassment in the workplace, protect women and other vulnerable people, and ensure that both employers and governments take the necessary measures. While ILO 190 is important for the creation of decent working conditions, it is also a direct solution to harassment and violence. Turkey has not yet approved ILO 190. The pressure of trade unions on the government to approve the convention continues.

Note: This article has been translated for the Turkish original entitled Evde, işyerlerinde, atölyelerde, fabrikalarda kadınlar iş bırakıyor: Kadınlar hayatı durduracak published in BirGün newspaper on February 21, 2025.