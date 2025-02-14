Women are standing up to the Taliban

With the takeover of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan in August 2021, women have begun to live a life of severe oppression and persecution. The Taliban regime, which has seized almost all the earned rights of women, is increasing the intensity of oppression day by day. Most recently, the reactionary regime has raided the offices of Radio Begum, the only women's radio station in Kabul and shut it down. Two employees were detained during the raid. However, women do not abandon their struggle against this strict regime. They get organized on social media and secretly attend education programs. And they are demanding that countries around the world go beyond symbolic statements. Khadeeja from the Afghanistan branch of the International Women's Declaration answered BirGün's questions.

How did women's daily lives change under Taliban rule? Which rights were taken away?

Life for women has been severely restricted under Taliban rule. Women have lost many of the rights they got in the last two decades. The Taliban banned girls from receiving education beyond the sixth grade, prevented women from working in government offices and even NGOs. It introduced strict travel restrictions and required them to have a male guardian (mahram). Women were also banned from parks, public baths, gyms and other public spaces. Women's freedom and participation in public life has been severely restricted.

What are women going through on a daily basis in Afghanistan right now?

Women in Afghanistan are facing growing depression. They are not only deprived of their fundamental rights, but also subjected to social, economic and psychological oppression. Restrictions on work and education have led to increased poverty among women, pushing many into desperation. The Taliban's strict policies aim to erase women from public space and make their daily lives more and more difficult.

How do women in Afghanistan continue to struggle despite all the oppression?

Despite immense repression, Afghan women continue to resist. Many are secretly resuming their education through online platforms, participating in underground activism and protesting against Taliban restrictions. Women's rights defenders, journalists and educators keep finding ways to speak out about their concerns, often at great risk. Resistance is particularly strong in digital spaces, where Afghan women share their struggles and demand justice.

Recently, repression of women's rights defenders has increased. Women's rights defenders in Afghanistan face serious risks of arrest, imprisonment, torture and even enforced disappearance. Many activists have been detained for protesting or simply opposing Taliban policies. The Taliban's brutal crackdown on all forms of opposition has created an atmosphere of fear in which women who fight for their rights must do so in secrecy or risk severe punishment.

Social media has become a powerful tool for Afghan women to resist Taliban repression. Platforms such as X, Instagram and Facebook are being used to document human rights violations, share personal stories and connect with supporters globally. Despite censorship and threats from the Taliban, many women continue to use digital spaces as a means of protest, allowing their voices to be heard around the world.

Is the international community's support for Afghan women sufficient? If not, what kind of support do you expect?

Support from the international community for Afghan women has been largely symbolic and insufficient. There have been statements of condemnation and limited sanctions, but concrete action is weak. Afghan women need stronger diplomatic pressure on the Taliban, humanitarian assistance adapted to their needs and safe routes for those at risk. The world must go beyond words and implement policies that truly support Afghan women's survival and resilience.

Do feminist groups and women's organizations around the world stand in solidarity with you? How effective is their support for women in Afghanistan?

Afghan women's struggle is closely linked to global feminist movements and international solidarity is very important. However, while global feminist voices help strengthen Afghan women's struggles, their support is often symbolic. True solidarity requires sustained advocacy, funding Afghan women-led initiatives and pressuring governments to take action against Taliban policies.

∗∗∗

THE TURKISH GOVERNMENT HAS NOT TAKEN A STRONG STANCE

How do you assess Turkey's position on women's rights in Afghanistan? Is there solidarity with women's movements in Turkey?

Turkey's continued diplomatic relations with the Taliban has raised concerns about its stance on women's rights in Afghanistan. While some NGOs and feminist groups have shown solidarity, the Turkish government has not shown a strong stance against the Taliban's gender policies. If Turkey takes steps to support Afghan women both politically and through humanitarian aid, it could make a significant difference.

Note: This interview has been translated from Kadınlar Taliban’a boyun eğmiyor Published in BirGün newspaper on February 13, 2025.