Women gathered in Ankara for the ‘Great Women's Rally’

As attacks on women's lives, freedoms and acquired rights deepen every day, women took to the streets in Ankara against hostile policies.

Responding to the call of the Women's Rally Components, formed by 34 democratic mass organisations and professional chambers, women began gathering early this morning in front of the Atatürk Cultural Centre, raising their voices against the comprehensive attacks ranging from the termination of the Istanbul Convention to alimony and Civil Code debates, and from the non-implementation of Law 6284 to the increase in femicides.

Photo: BirGün

Photo: BirGün

From early morning, processions gathered in front of the Atatürk Cultural Centre began marching towards Tandoğan Square. The processions are marching to the square chanting slogans such as ‘We will not be silenced, we will not be intimidated, we will not obey!’ and ‘We will not lose another person!’

Photo: BirGün

