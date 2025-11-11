Women organizations call for action for 6 workers killed in workplace accident

Women United, Strong Together (KBG) will issue a press statement regarding the deaths of six female workers, including three children, in a fire that broke out on 8 November at the Ravive Cosmetics perfume filling plant in the Dilovası district of Kocaeli.

KBG announced that the event will take place this evening (11 November) at 20:00 in İstanbul's Tünel Square.

The call stated, ‘Women and girls were killed in a workplace accident in Dilovası. We are rebelling against being exploited with cheap and insecure work, and against our lives being disregarded without any safety measures being taken.’

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Yesterday (8 November) in Kocaeli, a fire broke out at the Ravive Cosmetics perfume filling plant on Mimar Sinan Street in the Mimar Sinan neighbourhood, killing six women, three of whom were children.

Cansu Esatoğlu (16), Nisa Taşdemir (17), Tuğba Taşdemir (17), Şengül Yılmaz (55), Esma Gikan and Hanım Gülek (65) lost their lives in the fire.

After the fire, it emerged that the factory had previously been reported to CİMER. In a complaint filed by employees in 2024, it was stated that workers were employed without insurance and were not even given meal allowances.

Due to the fire, the Kocaeli Provincial Director of the Social Security Institution (SGK), the Deputy Provincial Director of SGK Kocaeli, the Gebze Social Security Centre Director, the Kocaeli Provincial Director of the Labour and Employment Agency, the Director of the İŞKUR Dilovası Service Centre, the İŞKUR Branch Manager responsible for CİMER, and one staff member were suspended.

As part of the investigation launched into the incident, a total of 11 individuals, including the workplace owner K.O. and shift supervisors, were detained.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kadınlar Birlikte Güçlü'den iş cinayetinde ölen 6 işçi için eylem çağrısı, published in BirGün newspaper on November 11, 2025.