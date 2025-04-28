Women public workers in the squares on May 1st: Our labour, our bodies, our lives belong to us!

Revolutionary Trade Union Solidarity Women's Assembly

On 19 March, the AKP government attempted to carry out a political coup by detaining İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. However, with the leadership of students breaking through the barricades, broad sections of the public prevented this coup. It forced the opposition parties within the system, which for years had pointed only to electoral politics as the sole route, to take to the streets. The people, standing against the assault on their will, also filled the squares to express that they had run out of patience with poverty, injustice, and insecurity. The arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu became a turning point that escalated political tensions in Turkey and deeply influenced street movements.

In the street uprisings, while people from all walks of life took part, young people and women were particularly at the forefront. Women have perhaps been the largest group consistently organising street protests for many years. Despite the bans imposed every year on 8 March and 25 November events, they have not abandoned the streets and have always kept the flame of resistance alive. As these developments lead into 1 May, women will once again fill the squares alongside all segments of workers.

With the happy marriage of capitalism and patriarchy, women’s labour is subjected to double exploitation. Women keep the wheels of capitalist patriarchy turning both through waged labour and their invisible labour at home, forming an army of cheap labour. When women do participate in the workforce, they are forced into insecure and low-paid jobs. Sectors such as care services, cleaning, and education are feminised; labour in these areas is seen as economically less valuable and involves intense wear and tear.

IN SHORT: EQUAL PAY FOR EQUAL WORK...

According to the 2025 Women's Labour Report by the DİSK/GENEL-İŞ Research Department, the gender gap in employment in Turkey stands at 34.6%. While only 3 out of every 10 women participate in working life, 24.4% of working women are employed informally and without security. The 2025 data also clearly reveals the devastating effects of the economic crisis on women workers. An inflation rate reaching 68% and the fact that 58% of the 11.5 million informal workers are women demonstrate how capital views women's labour as a source of cheap labour.

According to DİSK's data, women's wages are 32% lower than men's, and domestic labour remains unpaid. Additionally, nearly 12 million women have been unable to participate in working life due to family and personal reasons and household responsibilities (DİSK-AR, 2025).

With the AKP government declaring 2025 the "Year of the Family" and pursuing policies aimed at increasing marriage and birth rates through various incentives, women will be further pushed out of employment or forced into a "family-compatible working life" based on part-time work.

Thus, childcare and eldercare, which are not provided as public services, will be increasingly placed on women's shoulders.

When we look at women's employment in the public sector, official data states that 49% of public employees are women. Although the number of male and female personnel is relatively equal, women working in the public sector still struggle with low wages and structural inequalities. In particular, women are still seriously underrepresented in decision-making mechanisms.

Today, a large proportion of public workers are facing a severe cost-of-living crisis. However, this crisis affects women more deeply in the context of gender. Women are not only forced to live on low wages but are also pushed into a multi-layered poverty due to the burden of unpaid domestic labour, the costs created by the lack of public care services, and increasingly precarious forms of employment.

1 May, the day of unity and struggle for the working class, is also an important opportunity to highlight the unique problems women face in working life. Women workers are confronted not only with low wages and insecure working conditions but also with gender inequalities shaped by patriarchal structures.

WHEN WOMEN STOP, THE WORLD STOPS

As with every 1 May, this year too we are taking to the streets and squares not only with banners in our hands but also with the anger, hope, and strength of solidarity accumulated in our hearts.

But this year is different. This year we are more organised, more resilient. Because now, we are not merely voicing our demands; we are weaving together a new line of struggle that will shake this system to its roots.

We are the women who keep this world standing with our invisible labour in schools, campuses, factories, offices, fields, and homes. But today we say, Enough! 1 May is the name of the fire of revolt we ignite, a fire of general strike and general resistance against patriarchal capitalism. Because we know that "When a woman stops, the world stops!"

Faced with the multiple crises created by the capitalist-imperialist system in Turkey, we revolutionary women do not limit trade union struggle to workplace demands alone; we assert our presence in every sphere of life. As we fight against insecurity at work, against male-dominated violence at home and in the workplace, and against repression on the streets, we know that this system is hostile to women and hostile to labour. And our most effective response to this system is organised women's solidarity! Without women, there can be no revolution. Without women, the trade union struggle cannot grow. Women must not merely be numbers within all labour organisations, especially KESK, but must be active subjects.

We must not only be remembered on 8 March, but must build the line of struggle as women who have a say and show will in every decision-making body. The AKP government's assault on women and workers will continue without pause. In the face of this, the strengthening of trade union struggle and the implementation of policies based on secure employment and gender equality must be set as goals.

Women's representation in trade unions must be increased, their active participation in decision-making processes ensured, and policies must be pursued to secure equal and safe working conditions. Demanding that care services be provided publicly must also be one of our main demands.

Today, the growing labour struggle must unite with the youth's rebellion, the peasants' resistance, the lgbt+ struggle, the migrants' fight for survival, and the determination of nature defenders.

Each of these struggles is valuable on its own, but without uniting these fragmented resistances, no force will be born that can shake the regime. Therefore, building a united line of social opposition is now an urgent and inescapable task. And two of the fundamental pillars of this line are secularism and public ownership. Because we women know that secularism is not only a matter of freedom of belief, but also a shield against all forms of oppression directed at our lives.

Secularism is indispensable for ensuring that our children access scientific and free education, for women to have autonomy over their own bodies and lives, and for preventing the polarisation of society through religion.

Public ownership means the protection of what belongs to all of us, for all of us. It means the provision of health, education, housing, and transportation as rights equally for all. Today, every area that is privatised is a seizure of the right to life for the poor. That is why on 1 May, we are fighting not only for wages but also for our public rights.

FOR FREEDOM, UNITED STRUGGLE

We, the women of DSD, are not only taking to the streets on this 1 May 2025; we are coming together to organise the future. Because we know that those who will change this system are those who do not remain silent, those who resist, and those who unite.

As the DSD Women’s Assembly, we resist through solidarity against the devaluation of our labour, the seizure of our gains, and all forms of inequality. This 1 May too, we are in the squares for equality, freedom, and a life of dignity. This year, we will once again proclaim that they cannot seize our labour with the myth of the “sacred family.”

For bread, for equality, for freedom, for secularism;

With women’s struggle,

With united opposition,

All together towards 1 May!

Long live our organised struggle.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Emeğimiz, bedenimiz, yaşamımız bizimdir!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 28, 2025.