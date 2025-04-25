Women's bodies are not your slaves

İlayda Kaya

The government, which has failed for years to offer a single effective solution to the murder and abuse of women, is now deciding how women should give birth. Policies launched under the name of "promoting natural birth" have turned into a mechanism of pressure that robs women of their right to choose how they give birth.

Caesarean delivery is being demonised. Doctors are pressured, women's preferences are ignored, and they are forced to endure pain.

With AKP leader and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” the government has once again signalled its intent to interfere in women’s lives in every sphere.

While debates continue over the banner reading “What’s natural is natural birth” at a football match, the Ministry of Health has taken a new step. It revealed that its “Healthy Türkiye Century” programme was designed in line with the “Year of the Family” initiative. Most recently, it updated the “Regulation on Private Healthcare Institutions Providing Outpatient Diagnosis and Treatment” and introduced new restrictions. Under the new rules, birth units will not be permitted in medical centres without operating theatres, and planned caesarean sections will not be allowed in these centres.

This move, aimed at reducing caesarean rates, has emerged as an intervention that disregards women’s birth choices and restricts their right to healthcare. A process as deeply personal and vital as childbirth is once again being turned into a tool of political pressure through this change.

WHO DEFINES WHAT’S NORMAL?

We are faced with a ‘masculine mechanism’ that avoids even saying the word “vaginal.” These policies, which treat women not as individuals but as “reproduction machines,” ignore medical realities and personal rights. Women’s organisations and many doctors have emphasised that these practices are far removed from scientific grounding.

Doctors stress, “A woman’s choice of birth method should not be criminalised,” while women themselves have spoken out against the government’s policies that deny their agency:

“What is normal, and by whose standards? Our wombs belong to us—if we want a caesarean, we’ll have one; if we want an abortion, we’ll have that too.”

YOU’RE THE ONES WHO ARE ABNORMAL

Male athletes in the Süper Lig took to the pitch carrying banners supporting the Ministry of Health’s “What’s Natural is Normal Birth” campaign. Though the move drew backlash, it was not the first of its kind. The Ministry of Health has repeatedly promoted so-called “normal” birth through social media posts and promotional videos.

In a commercial shared in September 2024 under the title “Mummy, We Did It,” the message was: “A healthy bond is formed between mothers who give birth naturally and their babies from the very first moment. Mothers can start breastfeeding immediately and return to their daily routines in a short time.”

Such messaging about birth methods, repeated at every opportunity, has sparked outrage among women. One of those women is 48-year-old N.A.

She explained to BirGün that she had a traumatic experience during the vaginal birth of her first child, which nearly cost her life. For her second child, she insisted on a caesarean.



“After my first birth, doctors told me I’d remain on the stretcher. My heart had nearly stopped. I was terrified. With my second child, I knew I’d have a caesarean no matter what—so I did. My caesarean baby was up on their feet faster. Both of my children went to excellent schools and succeeded. One was not ‘less’ than the other. The bond I have with both is unquestionably strong. I never felt less like a mother. They’ve run out of things to interfere with.”

IF YOU’RE AGAINST IT, THEN YOU GIVE BIRTH

For years, scandalous remarks and actions from AKP officials have emerged on issues like “normal birth” and abortion—topics that concern only women. Some examples include:

In 2012, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “I’m against caesarean sections. I see abortion as murder,” arguing for a ban on abortion. The next day, at the 3rd Ordinary Congress of the AKP Women's Branch, he repeated this stance by saying, “Every abortion is an Uludere,” comparing it to a military massacre.

Former Minister of Health Recep Akdağ stated that women subjected to sexual assault should give birth, saying, “Let the raped woman give birth; the state will take care of the child if necessary.”

Emine Erdoğan, the President’s wife, described caesarean sections as “against nature” and launched several initiatives to promote ‘normal’ birth. These included local programmes like the “First Step Midwife-Mother School” and rewarding healthcare workers with high natural birth rates.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kadın bedeni köleniz değil, published in BirGün newspaper on April 25, 2025.