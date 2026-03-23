Women’s representation in politics has taken a step backwards: we are moving further away from equality

BirGün Women’s Collective

Globally, the representation of women in politics has shown a slow but steady upward trend over many years. However, the latest data suggests that this progress has now come to a standstill, and in some areas has even begun to reverse.

The ‘Women in Politics 2026’ map published by UN Women and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) shows that women’s presence in decision-making bodies remains limited and that this limitation is becoming increasingly apparent. In Turkey, however, this picture points to a deeper inequality that goes beyond the global average.

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A WOMAN PRESIDENT IN 101 COUNTRIES

On a global scale, women still do not occupy the centre of political power. The fact that only 22.4 per cent of ministerial posts are held by women and that parliamentary representation stands at just 27.5 per cent indicates that the long-standing narrative of ‘gradual progress’ has now stalled. Even more striking is the picture at the leadership level: Whilst only 28 countries worldwide are led by a woman, the fact that 101 countries have never had a woman leader highlights just how deeply rooted inequality is at the highest levels of politics.

Turkey is no exception to this global picture; on the contrary, it lags behind in many respects. The proportion of women MPs in the Turkish Grand National Assembly hovers around 20 per cent, which is below the global average. However, the issue is not merely one of numerical representation. Women’s presence in Parliament does not translate equally into decision-making processes; male dominance persists across numerous critical areas, ranging from party leadership to committees. This situation demonstrates that, despite increased representation, political power remains concentrated among men.

A similar picture emerges in the governing body. In Turkey, whilst women hold only a very limited number of positions in the cabinet, they are predominantly associated with areas such as family and social policies. In contrast, the state’s centres of power such as the economy, home affairs, defence and justice remain under men’s control. This distribution is not unique to Turkey; global data also reveals that women are confined to specific areas in politics and excluded from critical positions that determine decision-making and the allocation of resources.

THE PROBLEM IN LOCAL COUNCILS IS GETTING WORSE

One of the areas where inequality is most evident is local councils. Whilst mayoral positions in Turkey are largely held by men, the extremely low level of women representation in metropolitan cities is striking. The picture is no different in local councils and provincial assemblies. Yet whilst local politics is seen in many countries as a gateway for women into politics, in Turkey this area still appears to maintain the most closed and men-dominated structure.

Another factor limiting women’s presence in politics is direct pressure and violence. Research conducted on a global scale reveals that the vast majority of woman parliamentarians are subjected to intimidation by the public. In Turkey, too, woman politicians face a multi-layered form of pressure, ranging from being singled out on social media and subjected to sexist language to direct threats and smear campaigns. This situation renders politics an unequal arena not only in terms of representation but also in terms of participation.

The picture that emerges clearly shows that the issue of women’s representation in politics is not a form of inequality that will resolve itself. Multi-layered barriers, ranging from party structures and candidate selection processes to access to economic resources and gender stereotypes make it difficult for women to secure a lasting and effective place in politics. In particular, the channelling of women into areas associated with ‘care’ and ‘family’ leads to the redistribution of political power amongst men.

IT ALMOST DEFINES THE VERY NATURE OF DEMOCRACY

Equal representation of women in politics is not merely a matter of rights, but also one of the fundamental elements that determine the quality of democracy. In a system where women are not involved in decision-making processes, it is impossible for policies to reflect the whole of society. Whilst global data indicates that progress has stalled, in Turkey this inequality appears to be of a deeper and more structural nature. This situation serves as a reminder once again that democracy must be measured not only by the ballot box, but also by the equality of representation.

NO WOMEN AT THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

In recent days, the only woman manager at the Ministry of Justice was also dismissed and replaced by a man. The Women’s Platform for Equality (EŞİK) , reacting to the situation, stated: ‘Removing a woman from the system and replacing her with a man is not merely a matter of appointment; it is a political decision regarding “who will have a say”. We reiterate once again that we will not relinquish our right to equal representation.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Siyasette kadın temsili geriye döndü: Eşitlikten uzaklaşıyoruz, published in BirGün newspaper on March 23, 2026.