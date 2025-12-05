Workers have no chance of survival under this regime

The monthly report by the Workers' Health and Safety Council (İSİG) revealed that at least 216 workers lost their lives while working in November. This figure is the highest recorded loss since reports began in 2011, excluding the seven months affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the months of the Maraş earthquakes and the Soma Massacre.

In the first 11 months of the year, 180 workers lost their lives in January, 129 in February, 158 in March, 156 in April, 178 in May, 161 in June, 207 in July, 192 in August, 208 in September and 171 in October. The total number of workers who lost their lives in the first 11 months of the year reached 1,956.

RECORD LOSS IN CONSTRUCTION

With 71 deaths in November, the highest number of workplace fatalities occurred in the construction sector. The İSİG Assembly noted in the report that this figure was ‘the highest ever recorded,’ adding, ‘We have never recorded such a high number of construction workers dying. The deaths of 71 construction workers summarise the extent of unsafe working conditions.’

Sixty-eight workers died in the industrial sector, 41 in the service sector, and 34 in the agricultural sector. Falls from height were the leading cause of workplace fatalities. Eighty-five per cent of these deaths occurred in construction. The second leading cause was crushing and collapse, particularly in agriculture, construction, and industry.

Traffic accidents, half of which occurred in the transport sector, ranked third.

CHILD WORKER DEATHS INCREASED

November was also a record month in terms of deaths among working children. Of the 216 workers who died, 13 were children who were forced to work. Four of these children were under the age of 14. İSİG drew attention to child worker deaths, reporting that the number of child workers who died by the end of November had reached 85. The Assembly emphasised that this number exceeded the 71 child worker deaths in 2024, the year with the highest number of child labour deaths.

Nineteen of the deceased workers were women, and 12 were migrant workers. Only four of the workers were members of a trade union. The cities with the highest number of labour fatalities were Istanbul (24 deaths), Kocaeli, Şanlıurfa, Manisa, Ankara, and İzmir.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu rejimde işçinin yaşam şansı yok, published in BirGün newspaper on December 5, 2025.