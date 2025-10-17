Workshops unearthed in the excavations at Bathonea Ancient City

An olive oil and wine production workshop has been uncovered during the excavations at the Bathonea Ancient Harbour City on the shores of Lake Küçükçekmece in İstanbul. Prof. Dr. Şengül Aydıngün from Kocaeli University, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Archaeology, said, “For the past two years, we have been encountering remarkable findings. We came across a large olive oil and wine workshop complex. Last year, we found a space with a pool. This year, right next to it, we found a smaller and much more elegant space decorated with a lion’s head, from whose mouth the liquids flowed into a fermentation pool. This excited us greatly.”

The excavations at the Bathonea Ancient Harbour City, which began in 2009 on the shores of Lake Küçükçekmece as part of the “Heritage for the Future Project” by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Kocaeli University, continue. Listed among the “Top Ten Most Important Archaeological Discoveries in the World”, this year’s work uncovered a stone with a lion-head pattern that transferred liquid into the fermentation pool, one of the important components of olive oil and wine production in the Late Antique period.

“WE FOUND AN OLIVE OIL AND WINE WORKSHOP COMPLEX”

Prof. Dr. Şengül Aydıngün, Head of the Bathonea Ancient City Excavation, said, “We know that wine produced 8,000 years ago spread from Anatolia and Mesopotamia to the Mediterranean region, and that production and know-how spread widely across the Aegean and Egypt. In later periods, wine became a very important drink for civilisations in Anatolia, both in Thrace and the Aegean Region. While it was regarded as the drink of gods, kings and elites, it later spread among the people. Wine has been a deeply cultural and social beverage in human life for thousands of years. In Ancient Greece and Rome, wine held a central place in social life, both as a religiously significant drink and as a medicinal material used in treatments. In our excavations at the Bathonea Ancient Harbour City on the shores of Lake Küçükçekmece in İstanbul’s Avcılar district, we have been encountering interesting findings for two years. We came across a large olive oil and wine workshop complex. Last year, we found part of the workshop. Of course, certain criteria are needed before we can identify these structures as such,” she said.

“WE SEE ARTISTIC CRAFTSMANSHIP”

Prof. Dr. Aydıngün stated that certain criteria must be met for an area to be identified as a production workshop. Explaining that olives or grapes had to be pressed after being laid out on a proper platform, she said, “After pressing, a place is needed to collect the olive or grape juice, so there must be tanks or pools. Last year, we found a space with a pool. This year, right next to it, we found a smaller and much more elegant space decorated with a lion’s head, which drained the liquid from its mouth into a pool, a fermentation pool, in fact. This thrilled us. On one hand, we see artistic craftsmanship; on the other, a steadily expanding workshop. There are pressing platforms, pools, and storage units, and after the liquid accumulates in the pool, it must be distributed. We found many amphorae here two-handled pottery typical of the ancient Greek period which were used for this purpose. Our team is currently restoring them. Some amphorae even bear the production sites and dates. There are also many glass goblets, clearly showing that drinking took place on-site. We even found animal bones thrown into the pool, evidently used in religious rituals. We are facing a very special site. One of Bathonea’s surprises this year is that the olive oil or winery complex continues to expand,” she said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bathonea Antik Kenti kazılarında atölyeler ortaya çıkarıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 16, 2025.