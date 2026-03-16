Yankee Go Home

News Centre

The Artvin Labour and Democracy Platform protested against the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

The platform, comprising DİSK, KESK, TMMOB, Tüm-Bel-Sen, the 78’liler Association, the LEFT Party, the CHP, Halkevleri and the TKP, gathered at Atapark and marched to Halitpaşa Junction.

WE ARE WARNING THE AUTHORITIES

Following the march, the statement was read out on behalf of the platform by Köksal Gümüş, Chair of the Artvin Branch of Eğitim Sen. The statement declared, “Decisions on how peoples should live cannot be made from Washington or Tel Aviv.” The statement continued: “The genocide carried out in Gaza since 7 October, the bombardments of Lebanon and Yemen, and the regime change they have engineered in Syria are intended to serve the endless interests of imperialism and the benefit of Zionism, as dictated by the BOP. What falls to the peoples of the region, however, is destruction, plunder and death.”

The statement, which highlighted that imperialist intervention has set the entire region ablaze, continued: “We warn the regime. Under no circumstances must you drag our country into this war through a fait accompli. Close the NATO bases. Our country’s interest lies in peace. Decisions on how the people should live cannot be made in Washington or Tel Aviv. The Iranian people will decide Iran’s future. Escape from the destruction and plunder created by this imperialist system, and from the darkness being forced upon us, is only possible through the united struggle of the people and liberation from imperialism and its Zionist puppet.”

WE ARE FAMILIAR WITH THIS STORY

Artvin Municipality Mayor Bilgehan Erdem also stated: “We are familiar with this story. We know both its prelude and its aftermath. The aim is to dismantle the nation-states of the Middle East. Graham Fuller, the man who wrote the book on American imperialism, said as much. The script for that film was written years ago. Those who resist this today will be the doves of peace tomorrow. It is a waste of time to tell you what you already know.” War continues to be protested in many parts of the country by various institutions and organisations.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yankee Go Home, published in BirGün newspaper on March 15, 2026.