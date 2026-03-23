Yesterday, today, tomorrow

Politics Collective

The March 12, 1971 military memorandum has been a turning point in Turkey’s recent history. Given the policies it introduced, March 12 can be described as a rehearsal for September 12. Banned strikes, suspended constitutional rights, torture, massacres, executions, and, of course, the ruthless suppression of the left are among the defining characteristics of both periods. In a sense, the September 12 coup finished what the March 12 coup had left incomplete in terms of monopolistic capitalism.

The political Islamist regime we live under today also draws its roots from the environment created by these two military interventions. The suppression of the left and the support given to political Islamists and civil fascist movements against communism stem primarily from the ruling classes’ fear of a left-revolutionary upsurge.

Undoubtedly, this is precisely why the main target during the March 12 period was the revolutionary movements. From this perspective, the THKP-C must be examined specifically. The THKP-C Movement, whose leaders were brutally massacred by the March 12 fascism, emerged from the social struggles that developed after 1960. It grew stronger through the support that revolutionaries—particularly those organized among the youth—provided to peasant movements and workers’ resistance, and expanded by influencing the struggle waged by young officers.

By breaking away from the right-wing struggle mentality—which can be summarized as “expecting revolution from external forces”—that had long dominated the Turkish leftist movement, the THKP-C also marked a significant turning point in this regard.

The THKP-C movement, grounded in a vision of struggle based on its own power, sought to develop a socialism specific to Turkey—and consequently a revolutionary strategy—in the face of divisions within the global workers’ movement. Despite losing nearly all of its leadership cadre in the struggle against the March 12 coup and losing its organizational existence, it paved the way for the revolutionary struggles that emerged after it.

Undoubtedly, it is impossible to assess the THKP-C Movement without addressing the “split” that emerged immediately after the March 12 declaration and affected the entire organization, particularly the Central Committee. The split that occurred under intense surveillance and during a period when sought-after revolutionaries were being killed one by one in clashes was one of the key factors leading to the THKP-C’s defeat and disintegration.

In the face of developments following March 12, the split initiated by Yusuf Küpeli and Münir Ramazan Aktolga—who abandoned the viewpoints set forth in the initial statement titled “The Path of the Revolution”—led to the movement’s disintegration, as their influence, stemming from their status as founders of the THKP-C, was evident even during prison and court proceedings.

Those who accused Mahir Çayan of adventurism and blamed him for the “personal disasters” that came upon them, advocating a line of surrender, also put forward ideological theses explaining their position.

Some, like Nahit Töre, even went so far as to defend Abdulhamid, while others, like Irfan Uçar, lost their minds, and still others lost their way...

Under the influence of the Soviet-Chinese split within the international socialist camp, some began defending the views of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU), while others defended those of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Some were drawn into the ranks of the TKP of that era or into Doğu Perinçek’s camp.

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Although nearly half a century has passed since then, the split within the THKP-C Movement retains its significance today due to the impact it had on the subsequent periods of the Turkish left. For this reason, what is more important than the current debates—which are often cloaked in sensationalism and focus on the personal circumstances of those involved—are the ideological divisions that can be traced back to this split.

The THKP-C and Mahir Çayan established a unique revolutionary line that broke away from a right-wing ideology that had long influenced the Turkish revolutionary movement.

The THKP-C and the split within it also serve as a “litmus test” for the revolutionary movements that emerged after March 12. Even though the organizational existence of the THKP-C has come to an end, Mahir Çayan’s ideological views continue to retain their vitality. Thousands of young revolutionaries embarking on new struggles devour Mahir’s writings and follow in his footsteps. Figures like Yusuf Küpeli and Münir Ramazan quietly fade from the historical stage.

A new political era began in Turkey after Kızıldere. A new generation of revolutionaries, inspired by the spirit of resistance of Mahir Çayan and his comrades, joined forces with those who stood by Mahir Çayan in prisons and continued the struggle. Under conditions where fascist attacks engulfed the entire country, schools and neighborhoods were occupied, and mass killings became everyday occurrences, those defending Mahir Çayan’s legacy carried the banner of the anti-fascist struggle.

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Undoubtedly, a straight line cannot be drawn from the THKP-C to the period before September 12. Movements have also emerged that sever the THKP-C from the mass struggle in which it was born and which it led, reducing it to a mere “urban guerrilla” and attempting to simply imitate. However, apart from these movements, it is undoubtedly the Devrimci Yol movement that adapted the THKP-C to the unique conditions of that era and transformed it into a widespread revolutionary force. Despite being accused of rejecting Mahir in a superficial manner, Devrimci Yol developed and gave concrete form to Mahir Çayan’s ideas, drawing on his theoretical roots and fostering a unique political understanding.

If a line of resistance is still being woven today in union struggles centered on workplace committees, in the organization of the public sector workers’ movement, and in peasant rallies, the credit for this must undoubtedly be sought in the defense of a revolutionary line from the March 12 trials to the present day.

Of course, we live in a very different world today. Following the collapse of real socialism, the loss of strength among class-based ideologies of social liberation has created a significant void and confusion. Despite having mounted the most effective resistance against capitalism, the decline in faith in socialism has led not to its replacement but to the substitution of distinct demands from various sectors. Women’s and environmental struggles, demands against gender discrimination, and identity-based demands emerging in response to religious and ethnic oppression have come to the forefront.

Parallel to global developments, a similar process unfolded in Turkey. As socialist movements weakened, other social movements—led by the Kurdish movement—began to organize around their own specific demands. Many individuals who had been part of socialist movements prior to September 12 played a role in the organization of these movements. Some socialist movements were also co-opted by the Kurdish movement and lost their influence.

Undoubtedly, there are many reasons for this situation. However, the failure to establish a revolutionary line—starting with the THKP-C and continuing through the post-September 12 period and the aftermath of the collapse of real socialism—cannot be overlooked. The central question that needs to be addressed is: How can a movement be created that will restore hope in socialism and influence broad sections of society? For this reason, the THKP-C debate should be understood not as a discussion belonging to the past, but as one belonging to the present.

MARCH 9

The leftist wave that emerged after 1965 had a significant impact within the military, particularly among younger soldiers. In parallel, a certain segment of the left held the view that “the objective circumstances for the working class to take the lead do not exist,” and believed that transformation in Turkey could be achieved through a national front centered on a “military-civilian intellectual elite.”

These ideas became one of the key topics of debate in shaping the revolutionary movement, which was still in its developmental phase.

The June 15–16 workers’ protests marked a crucial turning point in this debate. The emergence of the working class through its own strength, coupled with the declaration of martial law and the military’s stance, proved to be a disappointment for those segments that had anticipated progressive moves from the military.

The emergence of the THKP-C and DEV-GENÇ was shaped around the axis of a social revolution from the bottom up, in opposition to the coup-oriented views that embraced change through a military coup.

In contrast, segments within the military aligned with Doğan Avcıoğlu’s YÖN magazine line continued to harbor the fantasy of seizing power through a military coup outside the chain of command until March 9.

The March 12 military coup was, in part, carried out as an intervention by the pro-American upper echelons of the military against the March 9 leftist coup attempt. The March 9 coup attempt was used as a pretext to purge leftist thought within the military and, more broadly, to suppress the left.

It is known from subsequent events that the upper echelons of the military were aware of the March 9 coup attempt from the very beginning. In this regard, it has come to light that the MİT (National Intelligence Organization) infiltrated Mahir Kaynak into the junta and monitored him, and that Mahir Kaynak was later exposed by the MİT.

On the other hand, during a meeting of the coup plotters held at the home of former CHP Deputy Fakih Öz Fakih, conversations between Lieutenant General Atıf Erçıkan, Major General Celil Gürkan, and leftist officers were recorded. He played these recordings for General Staff Chief Faruk Gürler, the Army Commander, and Muhsin Batur, the Air Force Commander, both of whom were part of the coup. As a result, it is alleged that Gürler and Batur switched sides and reached an agreement with Memduh Tağmaç. On March 9, the officers gathered at the Air Force headquarters were dispersed.

In his memoirs recounted in the documentary “32. Gün,” Emir Değer, a Ministry of National Defense advisor who was part of the coup, states that a day later, a combat officer called him and relayed the news of an alarm being issued, informing him that a plan called the “State Rescue Plan” (Dev-Kur) had been activated.

Dev-Kur is a plan implemented in NATO countries when the state faces a threat, particularly from the left. Believing this plan was directed against Faruk Gürler, Emir Değer relayed the news to Gürler through his aide. Faruk Gürler’s response, however, was shocking. Gürler said, “Don’t panic—I issued the alert; I did so because a coup from the left was coming.”

Two days later, the March 12 coup was carried out within the military’s chain of command. The first action taken by the coup-plotting generals was to purge the soldiers who allegedly prepared for March 9. Five generals, one admiral, and 35 colonels in key positions were forced into retirement. In an ironic twist of history, the decision to retire these officers was signed by Süleyman Demirel, whom they had forced to resign through the March 12 Memorandum.

In the context of these purges, Mahir Çayan’s assessment of the March 12 coup’s impact on the transformation of the military serves as a summary of the process: “Nationalism determines the character of the Turkish military’s lower-ranking officers. The majority are individuals of a petty-bourgeois working-class background who came from military high schools. For the past ten years, imperialism has worked systematically to significantly alter the army’s petty-bourgeois revolutionary tradition, and with the March 12 coup, it embarked on widespread purges. In the broad Turkish army, which lacks the structure suited for civil war as seen in Latin America, traces of the revolutionary tradition may still be visible for some time. However, the oligarchy is rapidly transforming the army into a civil war army through purges and reorganizations, turning it into a direct striking force.” (M. Çayan, “Collected Writings,” BirGün Books, 2013, p. 338)

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12 MARCH IN GENERAL

The 12 March coup emerged as a measure taken by the ruling classes in response to the political crisis created by the wave of opposition sweeping every segment of society and the anti-imperialist, pro-independence ideology driving it. Together with the 12 September military coup that followed 12 March, it laid the foundation for the political Islamist fascism into which Turkey has been dragged today.

In the early days of the March 12 coup, the newspaper Kurtuluş, published under the leadership of Mahir Çayan, included the following assessments: “With the latest move—the March 12 coup—fascism is being systematically orchestrated in our country from top to bottom. New purges await the petty-bourgeois radicals within the military and state institutions. Imperialism, which is working to consolidate its bureaucracy across all state institutions, after purging the army, will also strike at the solid Marxist-Leninist elements in the civilian wing, whom it calls ‘anarchists’” (Kurtuluş—You Can’t Call Someone a Socialist If They Don’t Fight for the Revolution, April 1971)

This initial assessment clearly lays out the objectives of March 12. Events following March 12 also evolved into a state of emergency increasingly aimed at suppressing the leftist wave.

Nihat Erim, the prime minister during the March 12 period, effectively declared war in a speech on TRT following the kidnapping of Israeli Consul General Efraim Elrom, stating, “The measures to be taken will come down on their heads like a sledgehammer.” Following this, the “Sledgehammer operations” were launched, during which intellectuals, writers, and artists were subjected to torture, and days began when revolutionaries were killed in the streets and executed.

THE ARREST OF THE DENİZS AND AFTERMATH

Just three days after March 12, THKO members Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Arslan, and Sinan Cemgil headed for Malatya. While Sinan Cemgil was moving toward Nurhak, Deniz and Yusuf, upon hearing news of a roadblock while trying to reach Malatya, diverted to Şarkışla. There, following a tip-off, they engaged in a gunfight with soldiers sent to capture them and were taken into custody while wounded.

The capture of Deniz and his comrades immediately following March 12, and the subsequent trial process leading to their execution, sparked a series of efforts to rescue them.

On May 17, 1971, revolutionaries Mahir Çayan, Ulaş Bardakçı, and Hüseyin Cevahir, members of the Turkish People’s Liberation Party-Front, kidnapped Israeli Consulate General Efraim Elrom. This action, carried out to secure the release of the Deniz, resulted in the killing of the Israeli Consulate General on May 22, 1971.

Following the Consul General’s murder, the “Storm I Operation” was launched. Starting at midnight on May 23, 1971, a 15-hour curfew was imposed within the borders of Istanbul. People who had nothing to do with the events were arrested. Among those detained were many writers and scholars, including Fakir Baykurt, Yaşar Kemal, and Uğur Mumcu.

CEVAHIR WAS BURIED IN OUR HEARTS

Hüseyin Cevahir was one of the first revolutionary leaders targeted by the Balyoz Operation. On June 1, 1971, Hüseyin Cevahir, who was murdered at the age of 26, was surrounded along with Mahir Çayan on May 29, 1971, in the house where they were hiding in Istanbul-Maltepe. The three-day siege ended on the morning of June 1 when sniper and Navy Major Cihangir Erdeniz shot Hüseyin Cevahir, who was on guard behind a curtain. When his body was removed from the house, there were 25 bullets in his body. Çayan, meanwhile, was captured wounded.

KIZILDERE IS NOT THE END

A decision was made to cross over to the Black Sea region as soon as possible to carry out the planned action for the Deniz and his comrades. Sinan Kâzım Özüdoğru, Hüdai Arıkan, Saffet Alp, and Sabahattin Kurt crossed over to the Black Sea region. Then, on March 18, 1971, Mahir Çayan, Ertuğrul Kürkçü, Ömer Ayna, and Cihan Alptekin arrived in Fatsa in a pasta truck organized by Ertan Sarıhan.

Mahir Çayan and his comrades, in an effort to prevent the execution of the Denizs, kidnapped three British technicians from the Ünye Radar Base in the Black Sea region. They then announced their actions to the public through a statement demanding the suspension of the executions. The demands in the statement were as follows: “1- The executions will cease immediately. 2- No patriot or revolutionary will be executed. 3- A radio broadcast confirming the suspension of the executions will be made within 48 hours at the latest.”

Following the discovery that Mahir and his group were in Kızıldere, an operation began. On the morning of March 30, 1972, the village was completely surrounded, and ten revolutionaries—Mahir Çayan, Ertan Sarıhan, Hüdai Arıkan, Sinan Kâzım Özüdoğru, Nihat Yılmaz, Saffet Alp, Ahmet Atasoy, Sabahattin Kurt, Ömer Ayna, and Cihan Alptekin, were murdered.

From today's perspective, Kızıldere is, above all, an act of solidarity. It is the story of ten revolutionaries who risked their lives to prevent the execution of three revolutionaries—Deniz Gezmiş, Hüseyin İnan, and Yusuf Aslan—who had been sentenced to death following an extremely unjust trial.

Those killed at Kızıldere were people who, setting aside their personal interests, threw themselves into the forefront of the struggle against oppression and injustice.

Before two years had even passed, the traces of March 12 were fading; the seeds the revolutionaries had sown across the country’s soil had begun to sprout, and this time, other young people had once again thrown themselves into the struggle with similar ideals.

ULAŞ RESEMBLED THE SUN

Mahir Çayan, who lost his comrade and friend Hüseyin Cevahir right by his side, wrote the poem “Adalılar” in Maltepe Prison in his memory. The poem, which ends with the line “and burying my jewel in my heart, I return to my betraying cell,” is an expression not only of Mahir Çayan’s resilience but of an entire revolutionary generation’s growing resistance under these harsh conditions, shaped by the pain of losing their comrades. Another iconic moment symbolizing the friendships of the ’68 generation of revolutionaries is the embrace between Mahir Çayan and Ulaş Bardakçı. In a brief video clip from their court appearance on August 12, 1971—the first time the two revolutionaries saw each other following the death of their friend and comrade Hüseyin Cevahir— remains a vivid image in our collective memory today because, in the eyes of these two figures, our revolutionary heroes serve as an example to future generations not only through their ideas but also through their sincerity, humanity, and character. Indeed, three months after this embrace, they would escape from Maltepe Prison; Ulaş Bardakçı would lose his life six months later, on February 19, 1972, during a clash with police who raided the house where he was staying in Arnavutköy; and Mahir Çayan would set out for the Black Sea with nine comrades to carry out the Kızıldere operation.

NURHAK: SOLDIERS IN THE WAR AGAINST IMPERIALISM

Following the March 12 coup, the Balyoz operation led to attacks and massacres targeting revolutionaries across the country. One day before the June 1 attack in Maltepe, in which Hüseyin Cevahir was killed and Mahir Çayan was captured wounded, on May 31, 1971, Kadir Manga, Alparslan Özdoğan, and Sinan Cemgil were caught in an ambush and killed on Mount Nurhak.

Kadir Manga, Alparslan Özdoğan, Sinan Cemgil, Mustafa Yalçıner, Hacı Tonak, Metin Güngörmüş, and Ahmet Erdoğan—members of the THKO who had previously been active in the Turkish Workers' Party (TİP) and Revolutionary Youth—were ambushed by the Gendarmerie on Mount Nurhak, where they were stationed to carry out an operation against the NATO base in Kürecik, Malatya. Manga, Özdoğan, and Cemgil were killed in the clash, while their comrades were captured wounded.

Sinan Cemgil addressed the soldiers surrounding them in the Nurhak Mountains, saying, “We are soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army, fighting against the enemies of the people—those who exploit you and have oppressed you under tyranny for centuries—so that you and our people may live in independence, dignity, and prosperity". The revolutionaries, who stated that their enemy was not the soldiers facing them but American imperialism, lost their lives under a massive siege where even the gendarmerie had armed the peasants.

DENİZ, YUSUF, HÜSEYİN: THEY TAUGHT A LESSON ON THE GALLOWS

Just three days after March 12, THKO members Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Arslan, and Sinan Cemgil set out for Malatya. While Sinan Cemgil was heading toward Nurhak, Deniz and Yusuf, upon hearing news of a roadblock while trying to go to Malatya, diverted to Şarkışla. There, following a tip-off, they clashed with soldiers sent to capture them and were taken into custody while wounded. On October 9, 1971, the parliamentary vote on the death sentences for Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Arslan, and another THKO revolutionary, Hüseyin İnan, resulted in 273 votes in favor of execution and 48 against. Members of the Justice Party, the successor to the Democratic Party, were taking revenge for May 27. CHP members, including İsmet İnönü and Bülent Ecevit, who voted against the death penalty, were in the minority even within their own party. After the death sentence was approved, Deniz, Yusuf, and Hüseyin refused to apologize when asked to do so. According to his lawyer Halit Çelenk, even in his final words on the gallows, Deniz Gezmiş was delivering a lesson to the March 12 collaborators who sought to crush the revolutionary struggle:

“Long live a fully independent Turkey! Long live the noble ideology of Marxism-Leninism! Long live the independence struggle of the Turkish and Kurdish peoples! Down with imperialism! Long live the workers and peasants!”

KAYPAKKAYA: HIS HEART BEATS, IN THE MIDST OF THE STRUGGLE

Another revolutionary who became immortal through his struggle and ideas during the March 12 process was İbrahim Kaypakkaya. A student in the Physics Department at Istanbul University, İbrahim Kaypakkaya was introduced to revolutionary ideology there. In March 1968, he was among the founders of the Çapa Ideology Club. Kaypakkaya, who served as president of the Çapa Ideology Club, was expelled from school in November 1968 on the grounds that he had published a statement against the 6th Fleet.

Working at the Istanbul office of the İşçi-Köylü newspaper, Kaypakkaya wrote articles for the Aydınlık and Türk Solu magazines. During the split within Aydınlık, he aligned himself with the Proletarian Revolutionary Aydınlık (PDA) faction. He worked within the ranks of the PDA (TİİKP) until 1972. At that time, he left the PDA. Stating that Doğu Perinçek and his circle were revisionist and opportunist, Kaypakkaya founded the TKP/ML TİKKO following the split.

While fighting in Dersim, where TKP/ML activities were intensifying, Kaypakkaya was surrounded by law enforcement forces on January 24, 1973, while staying in a village in the Vartinik district, and was shot in the neck with buckshot. After hiding in the mountains for about five days while wounded, Kaypakkaya was captured in a village he had descended to due to a lack of food, following a tip-off by a teacher named Cafer Atan.

As a result of being deliberately forced to walk for hours while wounded, his fingers became numb, and despite his refusal, his toes were amputated on February 20, 1973. Kaypakkaya was subjected to torture repeatedly during his four-month-long interrogation. Shortly before he was to be brought to trial, according to eyewitnesses, he was taken for a final interrogation on May 16, 1973, and passed away on May 18, 1973. The cause of death was recorded as “suicide.”

His lifeless body was handed over to his father, who had come to see his son, the next day. His father, Ali Kaypakkaya, later described what he experienced when he went to collect his son’s body: “I took my son’s body. I hired a porter to carry it; the fee was 5 lira. The porter asked, ‘What is this, uncle?’ ‘My son,’ I said, ‘a leftist, a student. He was killed under torture.’ The porter cried and refused to take the money. ‘Keep it,’ he said.”

Footnote:

(*) As this period was being discussed, a cacophony emerged on social media where everyone, whether knowledgeable or not, voiced their opinions. The issue, of course, should not be viewed as a trial of certain individuals based on a series of events that took place half a century ago. Moreover, it is clear that such a situation—where personal insults, accusations, and profanity fly freely—benefits no one. The consequences of the split within a revolutionary movement that occurred years ago within the Turkish left, and its impact on the present, should be seen as the primary issue requiring attention.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Dün, bugün, yarın, published in BirGün newspaper on March 22, 2026.