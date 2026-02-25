You cannot eradicate poverty

Sibel Bahçetepe

ARTIST Hadise's video message for UNICEF, ‘This Ramadan, let there be no hungry children anywhere in the world. From Turkey to Gaza, from Sudan to the remotest villages of Africa... Give hope to children with your donation,’ drew criticism and was deleted by the artist. However, this did not change the reality of child poverty in the country. The AKP regime's economic policies and the deepening crisis have hit children the hardest. According to official data, one in three children is at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Approximately 2 million children live in households that cannot meet even their most basic needs. 950,000 children work, and nearly 1.5 million children are outside formal education.

CHILDREN AT RISK

Meat and fish are increasingly disappearing from the table, while vegetables and fruit are limited to a few days a week. School dropouts and the increase in child labour show that poverty is no longer a temporary problem but has become a structural issue passed down from generation to generation. Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reveals that Turkey ranks second worst among 39 countries in terms of child poverty. This picture shows that the problem is structural, not temporary.

Hacer Foggo, founder of the Deep Poverty Network, referred to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and stated that 36.8 per cent of children, or approximately 8 million children, live at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Foggo said, ‘This rate reflects not only low income, but also inadequate nutrition, lack of access to new clothes, lack of a safe place to study, and unequal participation in social life.’ Explaining that household-level data also confirms this picture, Foggo said, "35.1 per cent of the population cannot afford a protein-rich meal every other day. 19.6 per cent cannot meet their heating needs, and 56.4 per cent are in debt. Under these conditions, children's nutrition and development are directly affected. The fact that the stunting rate due to malnutrition is at 5.5 per cent shows that the problem is now a public health issue. These rates reveal that food insecurity is a concrete reality in children's daily lives."

CHILD LABOUR HAS INCREASED

Foggo summarised as follows: "The employment rate among 15–17-year-olds has risen from 16.2 per cent to 24.9 per cent over the last four years. Approximately 950,000 children in this age group, which numbers around 3.9 million in Turkey, are working. At the same time, according to ERG's calculations based on MEB data, the number of children not in formal education is 1,470,694. When these two figures are considered together, it is clear that child poverty is not a temporary problem but a structural one that carries the risk of being passed on to future generations.

A social state does not ignore its own official data; the child's right to nutrition, free and healthy school meals, and education are priorities for children who are excluded from education. Regarding the video published by UNICEF, Foggo said, ‘Turkey should be compared with OECD countries, not with countries experiencing famine and war.’ Foggo commented, ‘If one in three children is at risk of poverty, this is not just an economic statistic, it is the country's most fundamental problem.’

CHILD POVERTY IN NUMBERS

•31–34 per cent of children aged 0–17 live in poverty.

•According to the OECD definition, the child poverty rate is around 32 per cent; Turkey ranks second worst among 39 countries.

•While the EU average is approximately 19 per cent, the rate in Turkey is over 30 per cent.

• Only 28.4% of young people aged 15–24 consume fruit once a day, and 35.1% consume vegetables once a day.

• Across the entire population, 87–88% consume less than five portions of fruit and vegetables per week.

ONE IN EVERY NINE CHILDREN IS OBESE

Prof. Dr. Kayıhan Pala, Chairman of the CHP Health Policy Committee and Public Health Specialist, stated that approximately one in every nine children and young people in Turkey is struggling with obesity. According to WHO European Region data, Turkey ranks among the highest in adult obesity. Pala stated that obesity is not only an individual issue but also a public health problem linked to food quality and public regulations. Inadequate and unhealthy nutrition is another face of poverty confronting children.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yoksulluğu silemezsiniz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 25, 2026.