You cannot scare us with punishments and repression

Politics Service

With the operations that began with the annulment of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma and his arrest, the Palace regime, which has wiped out the people’s will, cannot let go of its stick of repression.

Following the Palace coup of 19 March, intimidation policies against students who lit the spark of resistance by tearing down the barricade at İstanbul University continue at full speed.

While the struggle raised by thousands of students gathered in Beyazıt quickly spread across the country, as universities are about to reopen the regime has once again deployed the judiciary.

Since 19 March, the Palace administration, unable to intimidate young people with detentions, arrests and investigations, has now rushed to intimidate them with new investigations, scholarship cuts and expulsions from dormitories launched before schools open.

Students have been summoned to testify months after the protests they joined in March. At METU, one of the symbolic centres of the resistance in Ankara, many students who joined protests were called in for questioning by the Security Branch Directorate of Ankara Police.

Although the details of the case file are not yet known, it has been learned that investigations were opened against students for the 19 March protests. Students questioned were asked about protests they joined in the last week of March. According to reports, the names of around 150 people, most of them students, appear in the investigation.

WE TORE DOWN THE BARRICADE, NEXT IS YOUR RULE

Following these events, the METU Alumni Association issued a statement protesting the investigation. The statement said: “Many of our fellow students are being called in by the police for statements on the grounds that they joined protests during the 19 March process. Cases are also being opened against students who were detained in the same period. We do not accept our students being pressured with such methods for exercising their constitutional rights. Together with our lawyer friends, we will follow this process. We are with our students. You will never walk alone!”

In a statement by SOL Genç it was said: “Investigations are being opened against our classmates who joined the youth revolt that flared up on 19 March because they defended the people’s will. What is unlawful is not the resistance but the one-man Islamist dictatorship. We tore down your barricades, we will also tear down your rule! You cannot intimidate us!”

The regime’s intimidation of students through a judiciary turned into an instrument was not limited to this.

EXPELLED FROM THE DORM MONTHS LATER

Recently, some students staying in the dormitory at Hacettepe University were unlawfully expelled without any investigation or defence rights.

After the administrative decision that Yurdum Café, the only social space on campus used by students 24/7 for many years, would close early, students began a watch protest in November last year, demanding the decision be withdrawn by exercising their democratic rights. Months later, however, four students were expelled from the dormitory on the grounds that they had joined the protests. In the notifications sent to the students, it was claimed that they had joined unauthorised protests, yet no right of defence was granted to them.

DISCIPLINARY INVESTIGATION AGAINST 32 STUDENTS

Ankara University launched a disciplinary investigation against 32 students on the grounds that they joined a protest at the Tandoğan Central Campus during the 19 March process.

The investigation, concerning the protest held on 20 March 2025 with the participation of around 800 students at Güneş Square, was met with student protests.

Postgraduate and doctoral students at Sabancı University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences also continue to express their reaction, stating that they are subjected to systematic mobbing and arbitrary scholarship cuts.

According to students, scholarship cuts and academic mobbing practices, with GPA requirements left vague in the university regulations, are part of a systematic mechanism of repression that in practice blocks the right to education. Students said the main reason for the cuts was the protests they had joined and stressed that they would fight for their friends whose scholarships were cut.

13 STUDENTS STILL IMPRISONED

Meanwhile, 13 of the 35 young people put on trial for the rally in Saraçhane on the 100th day of İmamoğlu’s imprisonment remain behind bars.

Most recently, on 23 July, defence lawyers appealed against the decision of the İstanbul 64th Criminal Court of First Instance to extend detention. The İstanbul 15th High Criminal Court, which reviewed the appeal, rejected it, ruling that the detention of the young people should continue.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ceza ve baskılarla korkutamazsınız, published in BirGün newspaper on August 24, 2025.