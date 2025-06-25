Young people with dwindling hopes are emigrating

News Centre

The economic crisis, unemployment, the ruling government's exclusionary and oppressive policies, injustice, and concerns about the future are among the main reasons forcing citizens to emigrate. Young people, in particular, are seeking ways to go abroad for a better life.

Young people who have lost hope are emigrating abroad. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TUİK) ‘International Migration Statistics’ for 2024, 314,588 people migrated to Turkey last year, while 424,345 people migrated from Turkey. It was notable that the largest number of migrants from Turkey were in the 25-29 age group.

İSTANBUL LEADS THE WAY

According to TÜİK data, the number of people migrating to Turkey from abroad decreased by 0.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 314,588 people. Of the population arriving from abroad, 103,732 were Turkish citizens and 210,856 were foreign nationals.

According to the data, when the age groups of those who migrated to Turkey in 2024 were examined, it was seen that the highest number of migrants were in the 20-24 age group, accounting for 14.7%. This age group was followed by the 25-29 age group with 12.1% and the 30-34 age group with 10.3%.

When looking at the age groups of the population that emigrated from Turkey, it was seen that the largest number of emigrants were in the 25-29 age group, accounting for 14.4%. This age group was followed by the 20-24 age group with 12.2% and the 30-34 age group with 12.1%. It was seen that Istanbul was the province that received and sent the most migrants in 2024. Among the foreign nationals arriving in 2024, Azerbaijani citizens took the top spot with 9.9%. They were followed by citizens of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the Russian Federation, and Iran.

Among the foreign nationals who migrated from Turkey, Iraqi citizens accounted for the highest percentage at 17.4%. Iraq was followed by Afghanistan, the Russian Federation, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Umutları tükenen gençler göç ediyor published in BirGün newspaper on June 25, 2025.