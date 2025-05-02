Your reign will be toppled by the youth

This year, across the country, especially in İstanbul, Ankara, and İzmir, the most striking presence in the May Day celebrations was the youth. Following the 19 March crackdown, university students, who had broken through police barricades and led the resistance, revived social opposition from Saraçhane to Maltepe, from campuses to the provinces, through forums and class boycotts they organised.

With their creative banners and slogans, original songs, and fearless presence in the streets despite the risk of detention, university students were joined by high school students from across Turkey who rallied to defend their teachers. Segments of the youth whose future has been stolen, who know they won’t find jobs even if they finish school, and who face repression and restrictions, became the driving force of this year’s May Day rallies.

İSTANBUL

Gathering in Kadıköy under the slogan “Workers and youth hand in hand” students from İstanbul University, Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, and Yıldız Technical University met in front of Haydarpaşa Numune Hospital with their banners. “It’s time to bring the struggle we’ve built in universities to the streets alongside workers” they said as they entered the square chanting “We’re standing, we stand with our class” İstanbul University students carried a banner reading “Those who broke the barricades now march behind this banner with the working class” Their shared banner bore the words: “End the one-man regime, workers and youth hand in hand, fighting to reclaim our future. Another banner read “We’ve smashed your barricades, next is your throne. Rebellion, revolution, freedom.”

Speaking on behalf of the youth, İstanbul Technical University student Umut Özgür Şahin addressed the economic and social hardships faced by young people, voicing a message of resistance against oppression. “The future we once dreamed of in lecture halls has been replaced by hunger, debt, and repression” he said: “We can’t find accommodation in dorms. We live under the burden of KYK loans. Universities have ceased to be places of science. We study under the shadow of appointed rectors and threats.”

Şahin also emphasised that high school students face similar struggles exploitation of young labour, normalisation of child labour under the name of MESEM, and restriction of the right to education: “Under MESEM, child labour is being legitimised. High school students are being denied their right to education.” In İstanbul, youth organisations calling for a May Day presence in Taksim faced harsh police intervention. Many students were detained.

ANKARA

Students also filled the May Day square in Ankara with enthusiasm. Students from METU, Ankara, Hacettepe, Bilkent, TED, Gazi, and Çankaya Universities gathered in front of the AKM Metro station. Chanting, “Let’s defend our future, our freedom, our labour! Let’s build the united revolutionary struggle of the youth!” they began their march to Tandoğan Square shouting, “No salvation alone, either all of us together or none of us.” The presence of METU students stood out.

İZMİR

In İzmir, May Day echoed with the voices of youth. University and high school students marched shoulder to shoulder with workers, chanting “We want our future back.” The common demands at the rally were justice, equality, and a free life. Youth made up one of the largest and most spirited blocs at this year’s demonstration. They joined the cortege with banners reading “Workers and youth hand in hand in struggle” amplifying the energy of the day.

In addition to the three major cities, university and high school students filled May Day squares with great enthusiasm across the country in cities such as Bursa, Eskişehir, Denizli, Mersin, Adana, Antalya, Balıkesir, Artvin, Van, and Diyarbakır.

SOL Genç, in its May Day call, stated: “The key question about May Day is not which square we’ll be in, but how and with what strength we will stand together. Today is the day to grow our struggle against the Palace regime by standing side by side with the broadest sections workers, students, women, peasants and raising a united struggle.” SOL Genç filled squares all across Türkiye, marching behind a common youth banner in cities like İstanbul, Ankara, and İzmir, while also unfurling its own banners in some localities.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Saltanatınızı da gençler yıkacak, published in BirGün newspaper on May 2, 2025.