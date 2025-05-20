Youth rejected conservatism

While the Palace regime, which dreams of a “pious and devout generation”, is taking the whole country into a stranglehold of conservatism, from education to social life, young people are tearing off the garment of conservatism that has been imposed on them. The Maarif Model, which disregards secular and scientific education in schools, the appointment of imams to schools under the name of the ÇEDES Project, the imposition of İmam Hatip schools, and mandatory religion classes are just some of the many measures that have been implemented. Upon taking office at the request of sects and religious movements, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin even opened the debate on co-education.

Last summer, many concerts and festivals were banned illegally by the governor's offices. Many art events were attacked by reactionaries. TV series were subjected to severe sanctions by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) at the request of sects. Reactionaries, using Israel's massacre in Palestine as an excuse, raised caliphate flags and chanted sharia slogans.

Women, young people, children, LGBT+ individuals—in short, the entire society—were subjected to reactionary pressure and attacks. However, the social engineering efforts sought by the ruling AKP and reactionary groups over the past 23 years have failed. The conservative pressure imposed from above backfired.

The 2025 data from the report ‘If Turkey Were Only 100 Young People,’ prepared by the Society Volunteers Foundation (TOG) in collaboration with KONDA Research and Consulting, revealed that young people, who are the driving force of society, are rapidly becoming secular. The report, which is shared with the public every year during Youth Week on 19 May, this time revealed the transformation of young people aged 17-25 over the last decade.

SERIOUS CONCERNS IN THE AREA OF FREEDOM

According to the survey, the percentage of those who identify as religious has fallen by half, while the percentage of those who identify as modern has risen to 59%. Concerns about restrictions on freedoms have also increased. Ten years ago, six out of ten young people were concerned about their freedoms, while today this figure has risen to eight out of ten.

The percentage of those who believe that ‘women should ask their husbands for permission to work’ has dropped from 57% to 22%, while the percentage of those who agree with the statement ‘women can have children and abort if they want to’ has risen from 30% to 55% over the past 10 years. The percentage of those who say ‘my son-in-law/daughter-in-law can be of a different religion’ has also increased. Fifty-eight percent of young people agree with this statement, compared to 31 percent a decade ago.

The survey also revealed other problems and concerns among young people. Only 8 % of young people said they were satisfied with the functioning of democracy in Turkey, while 71 % said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

LACK OF ENGAGEMENT IN CULTURE AND THE ARTS

According to the report's striking data, young people's participation in cultural life is quite limited. In the last three months, 51% of young people did not go to a concert, 62% did not go to the cinema, 90% did not go to the theatre, and 75% did not visit a museum. Only 16% of young people have a passport, and 8 out of 10 young people have never travelled abroad.

Social media usage, which was 83% in 2015, rose to 98% in 2025. Almost every young person spends time on social media, but this does not have a balancing effect on participation in cultural and social life.

The percentage of young people who describe themselves as ‘very unhappy’ or “unhappy” rose from 9% in 2015 to 22% in 2025. There was also a significant decline in the number of young people who said they were ‘happy.’ In addition, 8 out of 10 young people believe that their basic rights are under threat.

Another striking finding in the report is young people's view of the future. Half of individuals aged 7-25 cannot plan for a period longer than five years. Hope and predictability for the future are steadily declining. While 8% of young people describe themselves as poor, a large proportion are struggling to make ends meet. Eight out of ten young people fear becoming penniless and destitute.

TRUST IN THE ECONOMY AT AN ALL-TIME LOW

The April report of the monthly public opinion survey conducted by the AKP on various topics has been completed. According to the news reported by Ekonomim, the monthly public opinion survey, which covered many topics ranging from politics to the economy and from foreign policy to domestic policy, asked different groups of society about the judicial proceedings initiated against CHP's presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Regarding the investigation into İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, 36.7% of respondents said they did not believe there was corruption, 28.5% said they did believe there was corruption, 25.6% said the outcome of the trial should be awaited, and 9.2% did not express an opinion.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Gençlik gericilik gömleğini yırtıp attı, published in BirGün newspaper on May , 2025.