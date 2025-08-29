One in five middle schools does not offer co-education

Feray Aytekin Aydoğan

One of the first statements made by the Minister of National Education upon taking office was: ‘There is no regulation that makes co-education compulsory. The Ministry of National Education will make the necessary arrangements in accordance with what the public wants.’ The person responsible for children’s right to public education had stated that a right that is a pedagogical necessity and an integral part of public education would be taken away from children.

The issue of abolition of co-education is one of the fundamental policies that the political power has pursued for many years.

In 2018, İbrahim Kalın, then spokesperson for the President, made similar statements to the Minister following a regulatory change that paved the way for the abolition of co-education in high schools, saying, ‘No one is imposing anything on any parent, that they have to send their child to a co-educational or non-co-educational school; we are offering alternatives.’The elimination of a right, our rights, under the pretext of choice or public demand has been a tactic continuously pursued by the government for 23 years. In imam hatip middle schools and high schools, in places offering hafiz education after primary school, in schools, mosques, and places opened under the name of foundations or sects, in Quran courses for ages 4-6 and 7-10, co-education has been largely abolished through regulations issued to prevent its implementation in high schools, universities, dormitories, boarding schools, and all secondary schools under the name of “needs-based Quran courses.”

We can see that steps to abolish co-education are being accelerated with the vocational middle school opened in the heart of Ankara, advertised as ‘Ankara's only girls' middle school’.

***

According to 2024 data, the ratio of vocational high schools and imam hatip high schools to general high schools reached 44 % within state high schools. One in three students in high schools attends vocational high schools or MESEM (vocational high schools). One in three children of high school age is employed as a child labourer under the name of apprentice or intern.

The ratio of imam hatip middle schools to general middle schools is 13 %; nearly half a million children (442,952) in these schools have their right to co-education violated. The increase in imam hatip middle schools has reached a staggering 20 % . Nationwide, one in five middle schools is an imam hatip school, and these schools do not offer co-education. Buildings or classrooms are segregated by gender.

This ratio can be much higher in certain provinces and regions. Nationwide, approximately one in two middle schools in 15 provinces is an Imam Hatip middle school. Similarly, one in three middle schools in 12 provinces is an Imam Hatip middle school.

In many neighbourhoods, there is no alternative to imam hatip middle schools. Due to the economic crisis, increasing poverty, the address-based registration system, and the high cost of transport and meals, parents cannot send their children to state middle schools that provide academic education. Therefore, imam hatip middle schools are the only option for the poor.

***

Due to the high school entry system, the same situation applies to Imam Hatip high schools. As the number and capacity of academic high schools are limited, children who cannot enrol in academic high schools are compulsorily placed in Imam Hatip high schools. After the 4+4+4 law, only Imam Hatip high schools were allowed to open middle schools within their organisation.

With the regulation introduced last year, vocational middle schools have also started to be opened within vocational high schools. While middle schools are not being opened within school types such as science high schools, Anatolian high schools, or social sciences high schools, why are they being opened within imam-hatip and vocational high schools? Or we can turn the question around.

The answer is ideological and class-based. State schools are rapidly becoming venues for child labour and the construction of a generation in line with the regime. The political power views education as a privilege rather than a fundamental right. Academic and scientific education is being turned into a commodity accessible only to those who can afford to purchase it from private schools.

The report issued by government spokespeople regarding the reduction of compulsory education without funding, as well as the statements made by capital and corporate sectarian structures, uses the same language: Education is a burden for the state; those who wish to receive an education can buy it from private institutions. Capital needs a workforce at an early age. The majority of state schools (at least 60 % is mentioned) should be vocational schools.

Students in vocational schools are generally children from the poorest households. These are places where gendered division of labour is as dominant as class division, which is why co-education has effectively disappeared. For example, male students are generally in fields such as machinery and motor vehicles, while female students are in fields such as hairdressing and beauty, food and beverages.

With the selection of fields and branches in girls' vocational high schools, the path will be paved for accelerating the abolition of co-education in vocational secondary schools, following imam hatip middle schools, in all vocational high schools and in the middle schools that have been or will be opened within them.

The purpose is class-based. As always, religion is in operation as a consent mechanism for the exploitation of child labour. In their words, ‘By nature, women and girls should do work appropriate to their gender and, as required by religion, should be educated in a system that does not allow co-education.’

The abolition of co-education is a class issue. In their words, if it can be done, the AKP will do it.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Beş ortaokuldan birinde karma eğitim yok, published in BirGün newspaper on August 29, 2025.