Operation against journalism: Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel were released under judicial control

The journalists had published investigative reports into how a man allegedly tied to illegal betting managed to buy a bank and a TV channel, sparking questions about regulatory failures. Both Soykan and Ağırel blasted the judiciary for criminalizing journalism. "There is absolutely nothing in the case file," Ağırel said. "We defended journalism today, and we’ll keep doing it—ten times harder."

RELEASED UNDER JUDICIAL CONTROL

At around 21:30, Murat Ağırel’s statement was completed and his lawyers presented their defence. After a short recess, Timur Soykan’s statement began at around 22:15. Following the defence by his lawyers, the court recessed for deliberation at 23:40. After the break, the court ruled that the two journalists be released under judicial control. As part of this decision, Soykan and Ağırel will have to sign in three times a week and are banned from travelling abroad.

FIRST STATEMENTS FROM THE JOURNALISTS

After their release, the journalists made public statements. BirGün columnist Timur Soykan said:

“We were subjected to a great injustice, in fact. We published a report about the activities of a person alleged to be an illegal betting baron. The judiciary in this country has reached such a state that this person, who is alleged to be a betting baron, is arrested, goes to prison, and from prison, makes completely irrational, slanderous accusations. And unbelievably, the judiciary takes them seriously. The prosecutor takes them seriously. They try to criminalise journalistic activity, to make conducting an interview into a crime. But we were doing journalism, we were chasing a huge scandal. Just think — a person alleged to be a betting baron was able to buy a bank, was able to buy a TV channel. How did MASAK and the BDDK allow this? This is a major news story and scandal anywhere in the world.

We’re glad we weren’t arrested — unfortunately, this is the state of our country. Unfortunately, people are being unlawfully imprisoned for absurd reasons. We must not normalise this. Journalists should not have their homes raided for reporting the news. We will continue doing what we do best.”

Cumhuriyet columnist Murat Ağırel said:

“It was a very strange process. Before the holiday, we were contacted by the police asking for our statements, and we immediately went to the prosecutor. They told us, ‘There’s no rush, we’ll take your statements after the holiday.’ After the holiday, our lawyers came and said we wanted to give our statements. They again said, ‘No rush, you can do it on Thursday.’ I spoke to my lawyer yesterday and we agreed to go today at 1 p.m. to give our statements at Çağlayan Courthouse and then carry on with our broadcast. But at 6 a.m., we were woken by the police ringing the doorbell.

I was asked five questions, Timur three, and we answered all of them — because there are wiretaps. The case file talks about ‘strong suspicion of a crime.’ But dear colleagues, there’s absolutely nothing in the file. Just a piece of paper and the questions the police asked us. We provided the evidence ourselves. Today, we defended journalism. We said journalism is not a crime. And whatever we’ve done so far, we’ll do ten times more. Because the children of this country are being poisoned with illegal betting. We will not back down from writing the truth. Uğur Mumcu lights our path — no journalist will turn away from that path.”

Source: Gazeteciliğe operasyon: Yazarımız Timur Soykan ve Murat Ağırel adli kontrolle serbest