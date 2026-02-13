Rojava, Sinjar, Kandil… What next?

İbrahim Varlı

Iran and Iraq are the acute centers where the US and Israel are currently building up forces as part of the bloody transformation of the Middle East. Iran is an obstacle that must be overcome at all costs for the Greater Middle East Project (GME) to succeed. Iraq is the last stop before an attack on Iran.

Netanyahu has visited the US seven times since Trump took office on January 20, with Iran being the main topic on the table. He is rubbing his hands together, eager to attack this country once again after the 12-day war on June 13. They are trying every means to draw Iran into war. Immediately after the meeting, the Pentagon deployed a second aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, to the Middle East.

PAVING THE WAY TO IRAN THROUGH IRAQ

At the end of the path being paved to strike Iran lies Iraq. The position of the Shiite administration in Iraq, under Tehran's influence, is a threat to the US and Israel for two reasons. First, the “Sunni Crescent” cannot be completed without bringing down Iraq. Second, the link with Iraq must be severed to completely encircle Iran.

Washington, which strongly opposes the Shiite coalition's candidate Nuri al-Maliki becoming prime minister, is openly playing the Sunni card in Iraq. Following the March 2003 invasion, Iraq is once again being redesigned along identity lines. According to Iraqi sources I spoke with, there are not-so-secret initiatives underway, particularly in areas with Sunni influence such as Kirkuk, Tigrit, Mosul, Ramadi, and Fallujah.

DREAMS OF ENTERING SINCAR IN 2 OR 3 DAYS

While the US and Israel intensify their Iraq-Iran efforts, Turkey is also getting involved. In an interview on February 9, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, "After the Syrian part of the process is over, there is also the Iraqi part. When Hashdi Shabi advances on the ground and we conduct air operations, it will take 2 or 3 days. It won't take long. It's a simple military operation.”

Fidan, who signaled a possible operation in Iraq during the live broadcast, also warned Iraq that it should make “smart decisions” and learn from what happened in Syria. While Fidan's words caused a crisis with Baghdad, the Foreign Ministry claimed that the statements were taken out of context and made the following statement:

“Minister Sincar emphasized the necessity of our determination to completely eliminate the PKK, which has settled in parts of Iraqi territory, particularly in Sinjar, Mahmur, and Kandil, just as it has been eliminated from Syria.”

Fidan's “warning to Iraq” is not independent of US-Israel plans. Fidan, who said they could take Sinjar in 2-3 days, had said the following about Syria 14 years ago: “If necessary, I will send four men to Syria. I will have eight missiles fired at Turkey and create a pretext for war.”

Although the AKP regime appears to be against an attack on Iran, it secretly wants Tehran's power to be curtailed and its sphere of influence to be reduced.

WHAT IS THE REGIME OF THE SECOND MAN AFTER?

While an imperialist intervention against Iran is being planned via Iraq, Turkey's possible intervention in Iraq after Syria is part of the Sunni Crescent. The US's move to begin transporting approximately 10,000 ISIS militants to Iraq and its attempts to provoke Sunni tribes by playing the sectarian card are all progressing according to a specific plan.

A move against Sinjar-Shengal, located on the route of the Development Road Project stretching from Basra to Silopi, could lead to negative consequences for Turkey. With PKK members within the SDF/YPGsbeginning to move from Rojava to northern Iraq, a Turkish move against Sinjar would fundamentally shake the process. According to Şarkülavsat, approximately a thousand PKK members are expected to move from Rojava to Kandil.

The Sincar region is under the control of the PKK and Hashdi Shabi. Hashdi Shabi was established with the direct support of Tehran and is in a Hezbollah-like “state within a state” position.

Although it is unlikely that Hashd al-Shaabi will support Fidan's move to remove the PKK from the region, Sinjar is a layered issue as it stands.

They gave them whatever they wanted!

Fidan had hinted at similar things on a television channel some time ago.

Sources I spoke to in the Kurdish Region say that Kurds have been discussing the possibility of an intervention for some time. The Kurds are aware of the risk and danger. For this reason, Erbil has offered Turkey all kinds of support, assistance, and cooperation against a possible operation. According to my sources, concessions have been made continuously to prevent this from happening, including providing financial support during periods when Turkey was financially strapped. Permission was openly granted to carry out operations in many places, and joint checkpoints were established with Turkey. The oil payments the Kurds were to receive from Turkey were always postponed. Hundreds of businesspeople were allowed to enter the region and do business, and the MIT was allowed to operate easily in the region.

AFTER SYRIA, IS IRAN NEXT?

According to foreign affairs experts I spoke with, it is unlikely that the Iraqi army, with the support of the Turkish Armed Forces, would launch an operation against Qandil or Gara without the cooperation of either the KYB or the KDP. Looking at Syria and seeing a “victory” of his own making, Fidan says “there will be developments in the not-too-distant future,” leading them to wonder, “Is he planning an intervention in the IKB too?”

According to Kurdish sources, the main target is Iran. The plan is to break Shiite influence in Iraq and turn towards Iran. As in the case of the SDG in Syria, they are considering driving Hashdi Shabi out of Sinjar-Shengal and extending their reach to the Zagros Mountains. Of course, this plan is in line with American imperialism's policies towards Iran.

In conditions where the US and Israel are trying to reach Iran via Iraq, it is significant that Hakan Fidan has stated that after Syria, it will be Iraq's turn.

This situation inevitably raises the question: after Syria, is Iraq next, and then Iran? It seems that the regime at the helm of imperialism will not drop security policies and cross-border operations from the agenda until the election.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Rojava, Sincar, Kandil… Ya sonra?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 13, 2026.