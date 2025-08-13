The Crisis of Art and Artists: MUBI’s Ethics on Trial Over Gaza

MUBI was once a source of national pride, a Turkish-born platform that opened a global window onto independent cinema. With its curatorial vision and its contribution to film culture, it earned a well-deserved respect. We took pride in offering a carefully curated cinematic vision that could stand alongside the best in the world.

But in June 2025, everything changed. MUBI’s acceptance of a $100 million investment from the Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Sequoia Capital was not merely a financial maneuver, it was a profound moral rupture. Marketed on the surface as a “growth opportunity,” the deal concealed a darkness directly connected to the ongoing human tragedy in Palestine. Sequoia’s portfolio includes companies developing AI-assisted targeting systems for the Israeli military and producing drone technologies deployed in the massacres in Gaza. Each innovation became a machine of death; extinguishing the life of a child, a mother, a family.

ACTIVE COLLABORATION WITH THE FINANCIERS OF MASSACRE

The backlash was swift. From across the globe, filmmakers and cultural institutions began severing ties with MUBI. Legendary directors such as Aki Kaurismäki, Joshua Oppenheimer, and Nina Menkes, as well as prominent Turkish filmmakers Pelin Esmer, Onur Saylak, and Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu, joined the protest. Chile’s Valdivia International Film Festival announced it would not screen any MUBI titles. Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), Mexico City’s Cineteca Nacional, and the Cinemateca de Bogotá withdrew from the MUBI Fest program. In Turkey, the Film Directors’ Association declared: “Our art cannot serve the merchants of death” and called for a complete end to all cooperation.

FROM THE MEDICIS TO THE LIVESTREAM ERA

Art history has always been shaped under the shadow of power. The bloodstained wealth of the Medicis financed the Renaissance; the Rockefellers’ oil empire laid the foundations of modern museums. But today, there is a difference without precedent: massacres are livestreamed. Death is broadcast instantly to every corner of the world. The final gaze of a child beneath the rubble, a mother’s scream, these moments become an unbearable weight on humanity’s conscience. In such an age, to shake hands with the financiers of slaughter, so openly and without question, is not merely history repeating itself; it is active complicity.

THE POWER OF ART LIES IN ITS MORAL STAND

The issue is not only whose money you take, but the moral reckoning for the bodies through which that money flows. The true power of art emerges precisely in moments like this, when ethical integrity is tested. If a platform lays its conscience at the feet of capital, no matter how refined its content, it has already lost its soul. With this decision, MUBI has ceased to be an art platform; it has become merely a content distributor. Real art cannot, and will not, exist in the shadow of the death trade.

This revolt is not only against a single streaming service; it is a stand against the commodification of art in the dirty hands of capital. Our task is to join this moral stance. Unless MUBI severs its ties with Sequoia, cleanses its leadership of unethical connections, and adopts a transparent investment policy, we must withhold our support.

As an independent film critic and academic unaffiliated with any professional guild or association, I too protest MUBI. I call on all audiences, artists, and cinema workers to make their resistance visible; from social media to film festivals, from the press to private screenings. Boycott is not merely a protest; it is the refusal to let the culture industry be bought by blood money, and the determination to defend the freedom of conscience and the independence of art.