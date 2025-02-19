Ulaş Bardakçı lives in the hearts of the people for 53 years

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Ulaş Bardakçı, one of the leaders of the Türkiye Halk Kurtuluş Partisi-Cephesi (THKP-C) and DEV-GENÇ.

Ulaş Bardakçı was killed in a clash in Arnavutköy, İstanbul, on February 19, 1972.

Following his death, his name was given to countless newborns. Rasih Ulaş Bardakçı was born in 1947 in the town of Hacıbektaş, Nevşehir. He studied at METU and participated in the burning of the official car of Robert Komer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ankara, on the METU campus on January 15, 1969.

He actively participated in the debates within the Federation of Idea Clubs (FKF) and played a significant role in increasing the influence of the National Democratic Revolution (MDD) theses among the youth.

He embraced the idea that revolution could only be achieved through a militant party. Under the leadership of Mahir Çayan, he took part in the founding of THKP-C and contributed to shaping the party’s ideological framework. He was a member of THKP-C’s first general committee and was tasked with securing funds and supplies.

ACTING ALONGSIDE ÇAYAN

He participated in what is considered THKP-C’s first action, the robbery of Küçükesat Ziraat Bank in Ankara on February 12, 1971.

On May 17, 1971, he was involved in the abduction of Israeli Consul General Efraim Elrom in İstanbul as part of an operation demanding the release of Deniz Gezmiş and his comrades.

Following Elrom’s abduction, a large-scale operation, known as the "Balyoz Operation" was launched across İstanbul, leading to his arrest. On November 29, 1971, he escaped from Maltepe Prison by digging a tunnel alongside Mahir Çayan and Ziya Yılmaz from THKP-C, as well as Cihan Alptekin and Ömer Ayna from the People's Liberation Army of Turkey (THKO).

After his escape, he continued his activities in İstanbul. On February 19, 1972, around 07:00 AM, security forces surrounded the house where he was staying in Arnavutköy. Ulaş Bardakçı was killed in the ensuing clash.

Source: Ulaş Bardakçı 53 yıldır halkın yüreğinde yaşıyor