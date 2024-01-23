2024 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Bu yıl 96'ncısı düzenlenecek ve 10 Mart'ta sahiplerini bulacak Oscar ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu.

Oscar adayları açıklandı. Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Oscar ödülleri için belirlenen adaylar belli oldu.

10 Mart 2024'te Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek ödül törenini ABD’li ünlü programcı Jimmy Kimmel sunacak.

96. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kategorileri ve adayları şöyle:

EN İYİ FİLM

American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer - Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Galdstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Thinghs

Societyof the Snow

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

Letter to APig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Anatomy of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

MayDecember

Past Lives

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"The Fire Inside"

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"It Never Went Away"

"Wahzhanzhe"

"What I Was Made For"

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Io Capitone

Perfect Days

Society of the snow

Teacher's Lounge

Zoe of Interest

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

EN İYİ SES

The Creator

Maestor

Mission Impossible 7

Oppenheimer

The zone of Insteres

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians

Napoleon

Mission Impossible

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

El Conde

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things