2024 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı
2024 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı. Oscar Ödülleri 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.
Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde kısa listeler belli oldu.
NTV'nin aktardığına göre Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri'nde kısa listeler açıklandı.
Bu yıl Türkiye'nin Oscar adayı olan Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği Kuru Otlar Üstüne "En İyi Uluslararası Film" kategorisinde kısa listede yer alamadı.
10 Mart 2024'te düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin kısa listesinde yer alan filmler şu şekilde:
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Ermenistan, Amerikatsi
Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
Danimarka, The Promised Land
Finlandiya, Fallen Leaves
Fransa, The Taste of Things
Almanya, The Teachers’ Lounge
İzlanda, Godland
İtalya, Io Capitano
Japonya, Perfect Days
Meksika, Totem
Fas, The Mother of All Lies
İspanya, Society of the Snow
Tunus, Four Daughters
Ukrayna, 20 Days in Mariupol
Birleşik Krallık, The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM ŞARKISI
"It Never Went Away" -American Symphony
"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" - Asteroid City
"Dance The Night" - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
"Keep It Movin" - The Color Purple
"(Superpower) I" - The Color Purple
"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot
"High Life" - Flora and Son
"Meet In The Middle" - Flora and Son
"Can't Catch Me Now" - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon
"Quiet Eyes" - Past Lives
"Road To Freedom" - Rustin
"Am I Dreaming" - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse