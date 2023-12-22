2024 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı

2024 Oscar Ödülleri kısa listesi açıklandı. Oscar Ödülleri 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde kısa listeler belli oldu.

NTV'nin aktardığına göre Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri'nde kısa listeler açıklandı.

Bu yıl Türkiye'nin Oscar adayı olan Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği Kuru Otlar Üstüne "En İyi Uluslararası Film" kategorisinde kısa listede yer alamadı.

10 Mart 2024'te düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin kısa listesinde yer alan filmler şu şekilde:

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger





EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL



The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Ermenistan, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Danimarka, The Promised Land

Finlandiya, Fallen Leaves

Fransa, The Taste of Things

Almanya, The Teachers’ Lounge

İzlanda, Godland

İtalya, Io Capitano

Japonya, Perfect Days

Meksika, Totem

Fas, The Mother of All Lies

İspanya, Society of the Snow

Tunus, Four Daughters

Ukrayna, 20 Days in Mariupol

Birleşik Krallık, The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM ŞARKISI

"It Never Went Away" -American Symphony

"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" - Asteroid City

"Dance The Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie

"Keep It Movin" - The Color Purple

"(Superpower) I" - The Color Purple

"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot

"High Life" - Flora and Son

"Meet In The Middle" - Flora and Son

"Can't Catch Me Now" - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon

"Quiet Eyes" - Past Lives

"Road To Freedom" - Rustin

"Am I Dreaming" - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse